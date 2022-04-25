ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard Stern Calls Out Johnny Depp’s ‘Overacting’ and Accent While Testifying Against Amber Heard

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago

Howard Stern called out Johnny Depp for “overacting” while Depp testified against Amber Heard during the former couple’s defamation trial, which has been livestreamed on various platforms since April 11. Depp is suing Heard for defamation after she alluded to their alleged abusive relationship in an op-ed piece written for The Washington Post. Heard’s legal team reportedly tried to block cameras from livestreaming the trial, which was approved by Judge Penney Azcarate. Depp’s team did not publicly challenge the decision.

“The reason he wanted that on — he wanted it televised [because] that’s what narcissists do,” Stern said of Depp while discussing the trial on his SiriusXM radio show (via Mediaite) . “They think they can talk their way out of anything. I think Johnny Depp is a huge narcissist and what I mean by that is — he figured, ‘I’ll put this on TV and because I’m so persuasive and because I’m so smart, I’m such a wonderful guy.’”

“I’ll play you some clips from the Johnny Depp trial. If he isn’t acting — I mean, he’s so overacting because he’s writing his own material as he goes along,” Stern continued. “You know, I gotta tell you, he’s wrong. He shouldn’t be putting this on TV in any shape.”

Stern agreed with his co-host Robin Quivers that the trial will not save Depp’s career. “That’s what narcissists do, [they say], ‘I will charm the pants off of America at the trial.’ No you won’t! This will not go well,” Stern said. “It’s not going well for you, it’s not going well for her. It’s not going well for anybody. You sound like two battling children.”

“It’s just coming off really badly,” Stern added. “Johnny Depp testified in court for two days last week. Two days. Think about that, lots of room to embarrass yourself. Two full, fucking days! First of all, his difficulty in speaking the English language is fantastic…And the accent. First of all, isn’t he from like the South of the Midwest? Johnny Depp was born in Kentucky. Does that sound like a guy from Kentucky?”

Depp’s cross-examination concluded April 25. Heard has not yet testified but will do so in the coming days.

