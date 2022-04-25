Texts shown to court seem to imply Johnny Depp cut his own finger off

Text messages written by Johnny Depp which implied that he cut his own finger off were read out to court during his defamation trial against Amber Heard .

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp previously told the court that Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him during a fight, severing his finger.

