ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Texts shown to court seem to imply Johnny Depp cut his own finger off

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Text messages written by Johnny Depp which implied that he cut his own finger off were read out to court during his defamation trial against Amber Heard .

Depp is suing his ex-wife for $50m after she wrote an opinion piece in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Mr Depp previously told the court that Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him during a fight, severing his finger.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Distractify

An Look at Gina Deuters and Johnny Depp's Relationship

If you thought you heard the last of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's legal drama during their previous court battle, you were wrong. The embattled former couple has returned to stand in front of a judge yet again, this time with Johnny suing Amber for defamation to the tune of $50 million.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Heard giving 'performance of her life'

Lawyers for Johnny Depp branded Amber Heard a liar, "obsessed" with her image, in opening arguments of the defamation trial between the former spouses. The case was brought after an article by Heard in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. But Ms Heard's team argued Mr...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Domestic Violence#Ex Wife
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to audio of himself moaning ‘like a pained animal’ after mixing opioids and alcohol

Audio of Johnny Depp moaning in pain after mixing opioids and alcohol was played in court as the actor was cross-examined by lawyers for his ex-wife Amber Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 24 May 2014, Mr...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Johnny Depp Testifies About Breakdown of Marriage With Amber Heard: ‘She Has a Need for Violence’

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp resumed his testimony on Wednesday in his defamation trial in Virginia, telling jurors in detail about the breakdown of his relationship with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp said that the couple would often argue, and went so far as to tape-record their arguments. He said that Heard would demean him, call him a terrible father and sometimes escalate to violence — shoving, slapping, or throwing a TV remote at his head. Ultimately, he said he would flee. “She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere,”...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge Kicks Amber Heard's Friend Out Of Courtroom During Johnny Depp Trial

Music journalist Eve Barlow, a close friend of Amber Heard, was kicked out of the courtroom during Johnny Depp's defamation trial, earlier this week, for live-tweeting through the proceedings. Both Depp's legal team and the Judge had taken issue with her behavior. Page Six reports that Barlow, former deputy editor...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Johnny Depp’s security guard shares his fear that actor and Amber Heard would ‘kill each other’

Johnny Depp’s security guard Sean Bett testified during the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard that he told Ms Heard that he worried the relationship would end badly. After witnessing a number of fights, Mr Bett said he told Ms Heard that “this can’t continue” and that “you’re either going to kill each other or you’re going to be in jail”. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia after Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

How To Watch The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial And When It Will Resume

Click here to read the full article. As Deadline reported exclusively on Monday, Johnny Depp is testifying on his own behalf in his exceedingly high-profile, $50M lawsuit against ex Amber Heard. The proceedings are taking place in Virginia’s Fairfax County Courthouse. The news of Depp’s testimony was first reported by Deadline’s Dominic Patten and Ted Johnson, who are covering the trial. See all their exclusive coverage here. The ex-Pirates of the Caribbean star returns to the stand this coming Monday after taking the oath for the first time last Tuesday. He did so before the seven-person jury, Heard, a platoon of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Amber Heard reacts as psychologist who reviewed relationship with Johnny Depp tells of personality disorders

Amber Heard appeared to physically react as the psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate her testified that she has two personality disorders. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesPsychologist Dr Shannon Curry took the stand on Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp draws a laugh in court by predicting ‘hearsay’ objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers

Johnny Depp earned a laugh in court as he predicted a hearsay objection from Amber Heard’s lawyers during the former couple’s $50m defamation trial in Virginia.Mr Depp was in the middle of giving evidence about a chef cooking Ms Heard her favorite Mexican meal for her 30th birthday, when he caught himself and anticipated an objection to his own testimony.“That’s hearsay, I guess,” Mr Depp told the court, which prompted laughter.And the judge replied, “I’m not sure it’s even being offered for the truth of the matter.”Mr Depp’s lawyer could be heard, saying: “He got it”, to which the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

622K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy