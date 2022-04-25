ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UB study to examine why some with MS develop severe disease while others never do

University at Buffalo Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis spring, a group of Western New Yorkers with multiple sclerosis will begin helping UB researchers break new ground in the study of this unpredictable, neurodegenerative disease that affects nearly 3 million people around the globe. Like many northern cities around the world, Buffalo has a higher incidence of MS than...

www.buffalo.edu

scitechdaily.com

New Harmful Side Effects of Marijuana Discovered – Developing Brain Needs Cannabinoid Receptors After Birth

Cannabinoid receptors help the brain’s dopamine system establish key connections after birth, a new mouse study suggests. Doctors warn that marijuana use during pregnancy may have harmful effects on the development of a fetus, in part because the cannabinoid receptors activated by the drug are known be critical for enabling a developing brain to wire up properly. Now, scientists at MIT’s McGovern Institute for Brain Research have learned that cannabinoid receptors’ critical role in brain development does not end at birth.
Nature.com

Ageing related thyroid deficiency increases brain-targeted transport of liver-derived ApoE4-laden exosomes leading to cognitive impairment

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is the prevalent cause of dementia in the ageing world population. Apolipoprotein E4 (ApoE4) allele is the key genetic risk factor for AD, although the mechanisms linking ApoE4 with neurocognitive impairments and aberrant metabolism remains to be fully characterised. We discovered a significant increase in the ApoE4 content of serum exosomes in old healthy subjects and AD patients carrying ApoE4 allele as compared with healthy adults. Elevated exosomal ApoE4 demonstrated significant inverse correlation with serum level of thyroid hormones and cognitive function. We analysed effects of ApoE4-containing peripheral exosomes on neural cells and neurological outputs in aged or thyroidectomised young mice. Ageing-associated hypothyroidism as well as acute thyroidectomy augmented transport of liver-derived ApoE4 reach exosomes into the brain, where ApoE4 activated nucleotide-binding oligomerisation domain-like receptor family pyrin domain-containing 3 (NLRP3) inflammasome by increasing cholesterol level in neural cells. This, in turn, affected cognition, locomotion and mood. Our study reveals pathological potential of exosomes-mediated relocation of ApoE4 from the periphery to the brain, this process can represent potential therapeutic target.
technologynetworks.com

SARS-CoV-2 Can Directly Infect Human Kidney Cells

The virus that causes COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, can directly infect a specialized type of kidney cell. The discovery helps explain why acute kidney injury is one of the main complications observed in patients with severe COVID-19, according to biomedical engineers and virologists at Duke University. The research appeared online April 20...
Hudson Valley Post

Fatal European Virus Spreading Across New York

A virus from Europe that kills most infected humans, especially children, has now been found in birds in the Hudson Valley and other parts of New York. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed late last week that the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) virus has been found in multiple wild bird species in several areas of New York State.
MedicalXpress

Study: Black kidney transplant patients exhibit faster clearance rates of key immunosuppressive medicine tacrolimus

Kidney transplant survival is shorter, on average, in Black recipients compared to white recipients receiving similar treatment. Although Black people make up only 13% of the population, they represent 35% of patients with kidney failure in the United States, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.
Nature.com

Aortic stiffness and systemic inflammation changes predict clinical response to intravitreal anti-vascular endothelial growth factor therapy in patients with age-related macular degeneration

Aortic stiffness and systemic inflammation are predictors of cardiovascular risk. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor agents (anti-VEGF), injected intravitreally, can reverse the course of exudate age-related macular degeneration (AMD). We sought to investigate the association of changes in aortic stiffness and systemic inflammation with response to anti-VEGF therapy. 54 patients (mean age: 76"‰Â±"‰10 years) with AMD received two consecutive monthly intravitreal injections of ranibizumab (0.5"‰mg). The primary outcome measure was change in carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity (PWV) from baseline to 1 month after the second injection. Secondary endpoint was the change in serum high sensitivity interleukin-6 (hsIL-6) levels. Ranibizumab caused a decrease of PWV after the first (by 0.36"‰Â±"‰1.4"‰m/s) and the second injection (by 0.31"‰Â±"‰1.4"‰m/s) and remained decreased 1 month after the second injection (overall P"‰<"‰0.05). PWV decreased significantly in good responders (according to clinical criteria and fundus findings, P"‰="‰0.004), whereas it increased numerically in poor responders (P"‰="‰0.21) over the study period. In responders, hsIL-6 decreased after the first injection and remained decreased 1 month after the second injection (by 0.63"‰Â±"‰0.35"‰pg/ml, overall P"‰="‰0.02). PWV (P"‰="‰0.005) and hsIL-6 (P"‰="‰0.042) were independent predictors of improvement after adjusting for age and presence of hypertension and diabetes. The decrease in PWV through the whole study period was positively correlated with the reduction in hsIL-6 (r"‰="‰0.36, P"‰<"‰0.01). Intravitreal ranibizumab injections lead to a decrease in PWV and hsIL-6. Both parameters predict clinical improvement and may aid to improving treatment targeting and hence therapeutic outcome in patients with AMD.
96.1 The Breeze

The 10 Best Camping Sites Near Western New York

The burst of summer-like temperatures over the last few days was a sure-fire reminder that summer, and camping season, are on the way in Western New York. If you are into camping, you no doubt know of the bigger-name places like Letchworth State Park, Allegheny State Park, or a less nature-like experience at Six FLags Darien Lake Campground.
NBC Connecticut

CT's 7-Day Rolling COVID-19 Positivity Rate Falls Below 8%

Connecticut's 7-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate is at 7.81%. According to Governor Ned Lamont's office, 67,322 tests have been reported since last Monday, and 5,261 were positive. There are 179 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, an additional 34 people from last Monday. Of the 179 patients hospitalized, 47...
WIVB

Buffalo’s Best Polish Dish: Pubski Pub

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — You voted for Pubski Pub as the winner of Buffalo’s Best Polish Dish! Take a look at why they’re the winner in the video above. Buffalo’s Best is the official way to celebrate all things Buffalo and Western New York because this is where YOU decide the best of the best!
Nature.com

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
WKBW-TV

Leaders ready to execute on Broadway Market vision with $37 million state investment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In January 2021, New York State published a 405 page business plan that details how Buffalo's Broadway Market can be transformed. The plan called for $45 million in renovations, and offered recommendations about what ought to be changed to transform the market into a regional destination. A couple months later, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo announced $4 million for the market, which according to Kathleen Peterson, the Broadway Market's manager, has been largely untouched since that March 2021 announcement.
