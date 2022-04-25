Cinergy looking for superhero teachers

Cinergy Entertainment Group is looking for a “superhero” teacher who goes above and beyond to receive a full year of free movies in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week (May 2 to May 6).

Cinergy is asking parents, students and staff to nominate a teacher who is a hero in their life.

Hosted on the Cinergy Instagram and Facebook pages https://www.instagram.com/cinergyentertainment/and https://www.facebook.com/CinergyEntertainment/, all submissions must be made by April 30. The winner will be announced on May 6 in time for the arrival of another superhero, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.