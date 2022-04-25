Terry Crews wants to do Brooklyn Nine-Nine heist movie

Click here to read the full article. Showtime’s The Chi will be one cast member short when it returns in June. On Thursday, Jasmine Davis who appears as Imani revealed that she will not be in the series’ upcoming fifth season. “Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing I will not be part in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction,” the actress tweeted. “Sending a BIG THANKS to all my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with <3 along this journey.” Davis was a recurring guest star on The Chi, so she is...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO