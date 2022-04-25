ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Crews wants to do Brooklyn Nine-Nine heist movie

By Anthony McGlynn
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe end is rarely the end for TV series, and as Brooklyn Nine-Nine has aired its last season, ideas are floating around for what’s next. One notion is a comedy movie that caps off everything for the cast of characters, and star Terry Crews has a strong notion....

Deadline

Jasmine Davis Departs Showtime’s ‘The Chi’ Ahead of Season 5

Click here to read the full article. Showtime’s The Chi will be one cast member short when it returns in June. On Thursday, Jasmine Davis who appears as Imani revealed that she will not be in the series’ upcoming fifth season. “Due to the many inquiries I’m officially announcing I will not be part in Season 5 of @SHOTheChi and I will no longer be part of #thechi/#disneyproduction,” the actress tweeted. “Sending a BIG THANKS to all my family and supporters/fans who have embraced me with <3 along this journey.” Davis was a recurring guest star on The Chi, so she is...
thedigitalfix.com

Terry Crews shares his thoughts on Will Smith slap

Terry Crews is best known for being on the right side of the law in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, but he has recently confessed to feeling empathy for Will Smith in the now infamous Oscars’ slap incident. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Crews said; “let me tell you, I’ve done worse than Will.”
tvinsider.com

Emily Hampshire Cast in Zoe Lister-Jones Comedy ‘SLIP’ at Roku

Schitt’s Creek star Emily Hampshire is starring in a new comedy. Hampshire has been cast in SLIP at The Roku Channel, created by Zoe Lister-Jones. The series is the first title under Dakota Johnson‘s production company, TeaTime Pictures. Joining Hampshire in the principle are Tymika Tafari (PAW Patrol,...
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
Deadline

‘Accused’: Jill Hennessy Joins Michael Chiklis In Premiere Episode Of Fox Crime Anthology

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jill Hennessy is set to star opposite Michael Chiklis in Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing...
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
Andy Samberg
Terry Crews
Popculture

'The Goldbergs' Season 10 Officially Happening, Jeff Garlin Not Returning

It's been announced that The Goldbergs Season 10 is officially happening, but series star Jeff Garlin will not be returning. According to The Hollywood Reporter, star and executive producer Wendi McLendon-Covey recently signed a new deal with Sony Pictures Television which will see her return to the show with the rest of its producers. Pers sources, the agreement includes an option for the show to be renewed for an 11th season.
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Jordana Spiro To Guest Star in Season 23 Finale Alongside Raúl Esparza

Longtime Law & Order: SVU fans were excited as news officially broke regarding guest stars slated for the hit NBC crime drama’s 23rd season finale. According to reports, Ozark‘s Jordana Spiro will be headed to the SVU next month. The actress is slated to close out the popular show’s 23rd season in the season finale. Joining Spiro as one of the guest stars for the May 19 Law & Order: SVU episode is one of our favorite former ADA’s in the series, Raúl Esparza’s Rafael Barba.
tvinsider.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Post-Apocalyptic ‘Romeo & Juliet’ (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 10, “Mourning Cloak.”]. Do you sometimes wish Fear The Walking Dead played like a Netflix original? If so, you’re in luck: The “Mourning Cloak” episode is this show doing its own version of the coming-of-age movies (Tall Girl, To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, etc.) for which Netflix is known. Call this the TWD-verse’s spin on the form: Romeo & Juliet… and zombies.
thedigitalfix.com

Chris Rock addresses Will Smith slap during stand up set

Chris Rock has addressed being slapped by Will Smith during a stand-up set. According to Annie Rose Ramos, a Baltimore based journalist who attended the comedian’s Ego Death World Tour 2022 on April 22, Rock briefly mentioned the incident during the opening moments of the gig. “First 30 seconds...
Rolling Stone

Bob Odenkirk to Stay on AMC Post-‘Saul’ With New Series ‘Straight Man’

Click here to read the full article. Although Better Call Saul is now in its sixth and final season, it won’t be long before Bob Odenkirk returns to AMC: The network officially announced Thursday that the actor will star in the upcoming series Straight Man. The drama, based on a Richard Russo novel, was put in development two weeks ago, but AMC formally greenlit the series Thursday. Straight Man will see Odenkick make the jump from a sleazy lawyer in New Mexico caught between drug lords to playing an English department chair at a Rust Belt college battling a midlife crisis. Aaron Zelman...
Deadline

‘The Old Man’: FX Sets June Premiere Date For Jeff Bridges Series

Click here to read the full article. A new FX drama is returning Jeff Bridges to action for a seven-episode season that begins on Thursday, June 17 at 10 PM ET/PT on FX, with streaming available the next day on Hulu. FX’s The Old Man will premiere with the first two episodes of its seven-episode season. The series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on “Dan Chase” (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA...
Essence

Marlon Wayans' Next Chapter

With an intense surprise appearance on 'Bel-Air' and a national tour in the works, Marlon Wayans is ready to be your next leading man. Marlon Wayans is ready to get back on your radar. The actor and comedian shocked fans with his surprise appearance on Peacock’s hit drama series Bel-Air...
Deadline

David Hollander Out As Showrunner Of Showtime Series ‘American Gigolo’ After Investigation

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Showtime and Paramount Television Studios are severing ties with one of the network’s most successful showrunners. Ray Donovan‘s David Hollander, developer, director, executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Showtime series American Gigolo, produced by sibling Paramount Television Studios, has been let go from the reboot of the popular 1980 movie. “David Hollander is no longer on the drama series American Gigolo and Paramount Television Studios no longer has a producing relationship with him,” a spokesperson told Deadline in a statement, declining further comment. According to sources close to the production, the movie...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Wheel of Time Season 2 Casting, Barba Back on SVU and More

Click here to read the full article. The Wheel of Time has added a Wise One to its ranks: Ayoola Smart, whose previous TV credits include Killing Eve (as Kenny Stowton’s onetime flame Audrey), has joined Season 2 of the epic Prime Video adaptation in the recurring role of Aviendha. An Aiel Maiden of the Spear, Aviendha in Wheel of Time lore is a Wise One of the Nine Valleys sept, and one of the three lovers that Rand al’Thor takes (though we of course will see if the TV series offers a new spin on the heroine). Previous Season 2 castings...
