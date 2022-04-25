ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobel laureate Whittingham to speak at UB

Cover picture for the articleM. Stanley Whittingham, winner of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, will deliver the UB Department of Physics’ 7th Ta-You Wu Memorial Lecture on April 29. Whittingham is SUNY Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and Materials Science and Engineering at Binghamton University, and director of the NorthEast Center for Chemical Energy Storage...

