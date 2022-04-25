ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU home softball game moved to 2 p.m. Tuesday

By ECU Sports Information
 1 day ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential inclement weather in the Greenville area Tuesday night, East Carolina officials have announced that Tuesday’s game (April 26) between ECU and N.C. Central has been moved up to a 2 p.m. (ET) start inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The contest will stream live through ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Brittany Hoyt on the call.

