ECU home softball game moved to 2 p.m. Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential inclement weather in the Greenville area Tuesday night, East Carolina officials have announced that Tuesday’s game (April 26) between ECU and N.C. Central has been moved up to a 2 p.m. (ET) start inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The contest will stream live through ESPN+ with Evan Budrovich and Brittany Hoyt on the call.

Click here for more ECU softball.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.