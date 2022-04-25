Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for April 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Meghan Hutchson, Van Buren girls soccer

The sophomore scored 2 goals in 2-0 victory over Greenwood.

Ben Baker, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 6-5 victory over Harrison.

Cooper Hutchinson, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior went 2-for-5 with an RBI in a 6-5 victory over Harrison.

Macie Kate Lee, Texarkana softball

The freshman threw her first perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Hot Springs, striking out 11 of 15 batters and throwing 46 of 58 pitches for strikes.

Gage Wood, Batesville baseball

The senior and Razorback commit threw a no-hitters in a 10-0 victory over Searcy. He struck out 9 on 63 pitches and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Tripp Campbell, Arkadelphia baseball

The junior struck out 16 batters while allowing 3 hits and walking 2 in 2-0 victory over Fountain Lake.

Brook Lynn White, Central Arkansas Christian softball

The junior hit her 12th home run of the season in a 2-1 victory over Perryville.

Liv Slayton, Baptist Prep softball

The junior pitched 5 no-hit innings in an 11-0 victory over Two Rivers while striking out 11.

Mackenzie Childers, Baptist Prep softball

The senior went 3-for-4 in an 11-0 victory over Two Rivers with a home run.

Melanie Castillo, Fordyce softball

The junior hit for the cycle in a 14-5 victory over Junction City.

Jose Mendoza, Valley View boys soccer

The senior scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Brookland.

Jonas Nantze, Shiloh Christian baseball

The sophomore allowed 1 earned run on 6 hits in 6 innings while striking out 7 with 2 walks in a 5-2 victory over Gravette.

Morgan Garner, Rector softball

The senior allowed 1 earned run on 5 hits in 8 innings while striking out 9 in a 2-1 victory over East Poinsett County.

Kylee Branscum, Mayflower softball

The freshman threw a perfect game and hit 500 at the plate with 4 RBIs and scored 3 runs, accounting for 7 of her team's 15 total runs in a victory over Jessieville.

Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The junior won the 100 (11.20) and 200 (22.07) at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway and at the McDonald’s Relays(10.69) in Fort Smith.

Anna Woolsey, Ozark girls track and field

The junior won the 100 (13.01), 200 (26.91), 400 (1:02.96) pole vault (8-0) at the Clarksville Senior High High Last Chance Meet in Clarksville.

Cam Massey, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The freshman won the long jump (23-1/2) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith and at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway (21-6 1/4).He also won the triple jump (42-4) in Conway.

Sawyer Erb, Episcopal Collegiate boys soccer

The junior scored 3 goals in a 6-4 victory over LISA Academy North.

Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills girls track and field

The sophomore won the 100 (12.80), long jump (17-1) and triple jump (35-8 3/4) at the Last Chance Relays in Heber Springs.

Hudson Betts, Fayetteville boys track and field

The junior won the 1,600 (4:19.47) and finished second in the 800 (1:56.94) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville girls track and field

The junior won the 3,200 (11:18.14) and finished second in the 1,600 (5:16.69) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Caden Callahan, West Fork boys track and field

The senior won the 300 hurdles (39.97) and finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.11) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Belle Lindsey, De Queen girls track and field

The junior won the 300 hurdles (47.75) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.75) at the Coca-Cola Relays in Nashville.

Will Tubbs, Tuckerman baseball

The junior went 3-for-3 with an RBI in a 8-5 victory over Batesville.

Jaison De Lamar, Fayetteville baseball

The freshman hit two home runs in a 9-5 victory over Springdale.