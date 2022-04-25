ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkadelphia, AR

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week?

By Jeff Halpern
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Arkansas high school athlete of the week for April 18-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote. Voting will conclude Sunday at 11:59 p.m. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, email nate@scorebooklive.com .

Meghan Hutchson, Van Buren girls soccer

The sophomore scored 2 goals in 2-0 victory over Greenwood.

Ben Baker, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior went 2-for-3 with an RBI in a 6-5 victory over Harrison.

Cooper Hutchinson, Shiloh Christian baseball

The senior went 2-for-5 with an RBI in a 6-5 victory over Harrison.

Macie Kate Lee, Texarkana softball

The freshman threw her first perfect game in a 10-0 victory over Hot Springs, striking out 11 of 15 batters and throwing 46 of 58 pitches for strikes.

Gage Wood, Batesville baseball

The senior and Razorback commit threw a no-hitters in a 10-0 victory over Searcy. He struck out 9 on 63 pitches and went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Tripp Campbell, Arkadelphia baseball

The junior struck out 16 batters while allowing 3 hits and walking 2 in 2-0 victory over Fountain Lake.

Brook Lynn White, Central Arkansas Christian softball

The junior hit her 12th home run of the season in a 2-1 victory over Perryville.

Liv Slayton, Baptist Prep softball

The junior pitched 5 no-hit innings in an 11-0 victory over Two Rivers while striking out 11.

Mackenzie Childers, Baptist Prep softball

The senior went 3-for-4 in an 11-0 victory over Two Rivers with a home run.

Melanie Castillo, Fordyce softball

The junior hit for the cycle in a 14-5 victory over Junction City.

Jose Mendoza, Valley View boys soccer

The senior scored a goal and had an assist in a 3-0 victory over Brookland.

Jonas Nantze, Shiloh Christian baseball

The sophomore allowed 1 earned run on 6 hits in 6 innings while striking out 7 with 2 walks in a 5-2 victory over Gravette.

Morgan Garner, Rector softball

The senior allowed 1 earned run on 5 hits in 8 innings while striking out 9 in a 2-1 victory over East Poinsett County.

Kylee Branscum, Mayflower softball

The freshman threw a perfect game and hit 500 at the plate with 4 RBIs and scored 3 runs, accounting for 7 of her team's 15 total runs in a victory over Jessieville.

Damari Smith, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The junior won the 100 (11.20) and 200 (22.07) at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway and at the McDonald’s Relays(10.69) in Fort Smith.

Anna Woolsey, Ozark girls track and field

The junior won the 100 (13.01), 200 (26.91), 400 (1:02.96) pole vault (8-0) at the Clarksville Senior High High Last Chance Meet in Clarksville.

Cam Massey, Fort Smith Northside boys track and field

The freshman won the long jump (23-1/2) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith and at the Wampus Cat Invitational in Conway (21-6 1/4).He also won the triple jump (42-4) in Conway.

Sawyer Erb, Episcopal Collegiate boys soccer

The junior scored 3 goals in a 6-4 victory over LISA Academy North.

Carmin Tolliver, Sylvan Hills girls track and field

The sophomore won the 100 (12.80), long jump (17-1) and triple jump (35-8 3/4) at the Last Chance Relays in Heber Springs.

Hudson Betts, Fayetteville boys track and field

The junior won the 1,600 (4:19.47) and finished second in the 800 (1:56.94) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville girls track and field

The junior won the 3,200 (11:18.14) and finished second in the 1,600 (5:16.69) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Caden Callahan, West Fork boys track and field

The senior won the 300 hurdles (39.97) and finished second in the 110 hurdles (15.11) at the McDonald’s Relays in Fort Smith.

Belle Lindsey, De Queen girls track and field

The junior won the 300 hurdles (47.75) and finished second in the 100 hurdles (15.75) at the Coca-Cola Relays in Nashville.

Will Tubbs, Tuckerman baseball

The junior went 3-for-3 with an RBI in a 8-5 victory over Batesville.

Jaison De Lamar, Fayetteville baseball

The freshman hit two home runs in a 9-5 victory over Springdale.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas shuts out Florida to sweep series

Following a historic win on Saturday, the No. 6 Arkansas Razorbacks pledged to keep their foot on the gas in hopes of sweeping the No. 9 Florida Gators on Sunday. In what turned out to be a defensive-heavy day, one swing of the bat and a dominant effort in the circle made the difference. A home run by Danielle Gibson in the 2nd inning, a costly error in the 6th inning, and an eight strikeout day by Chenise Delce were enough to power Arkansas to a 2-0 win on Sunday, giving them the sweep of Florida. After solidifying a series win over...
FLORIDA STATE
KARK

Resetting Arkansas’ Class of 2023 Recruiting Class

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has 11 commitments as the Evaluation Period and then school camps approach. At this time, the Hogs have six commitments for offense and five on defense. The latest is obviously Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton, 6-1, 220. Singleton chose the Razorbacks over UCF, Miami and Georgia on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Arkansas High School#Girls Soccer#Highschoolsports#Sblive#Shiloh Christian#Razorback#Baptist Prep
KARK

#5 Arkansas Set for Long-Awaited Return to Dickey-Stephens Park

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – After a two-year hiatus, the Razorbacks are returning to Dickey-Stephens Park. No. 5 Arkansas (31-9), winners of 17 consecutive midweek games, head down to North Little Rock, Ark., for the first time since the 2019 season to take on in-state foe UCA (18-20). Tuesday’s night first pitch from inside the home of the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is set for 6 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the series loss at Texas A&M affected Arkansas Baseball in the weekly polls

Arkansas Baseball suffered just its’ second SEC-series loss of the season last weekend when the Razorbacks fell in two games on the road to a hot Texas A&M squad. Just how crucial was the series loss? The pollsters have many differing opinions on that. Out of the five major polls, Arkansas is placed in five different positions. Some polls had in mind that Texas A&M has played very well recently, while others punished Arkansas by losing a series on the road to an unranked program. Here’s a look at the whirlwind that is the national polls for the week of April 25: D1Baseball.com University...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Softball rises in national polls following sweep of Florida

The Arkansas Razorbacks softball program did something over the weekend that had never been done before. In their 26-year history, Arkansas had never won a series with Florida in Gainesville. They did that with a 5-4 win over Florida on Saturday. Arkansas made history again on Sunday by sweeping Florida for the first time in history, defeating the Gators 2-0. Beating Florida in softball is no easy task, let alone taking all three games of a weekend series in Gainesville. The national polls took note, and Arkansas continues to climb. Here’s a look at where Arkansas ranks in the latest national polls, for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Softball inks NIL deal unlike any before

One local car dealership is dedicated to shedding more light on women’s collegiate athletics in a way that has never been done before. Everett Buick GMC in Bryant, Ark. is partnering with Arkansas Softball to provide a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) opportunity to all softball players in an effort to increase the visibility of women’s sports through Buick’s “See Her Greatness” campaign. Pig Trail Nation was the first to report the story. “Female athletes make up 40 percent of total athletes in the NCAA, but they get less than 10 percent of the media coverage,” says Susie Everett of Everett Buick GMC....
BRYANT, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas makes the top-5 for one of nation’s top running backs

One of the nation’s top recruiting classes has the potential to grow. Cedrick Baxter Jr., a 2023 four-star running back from Edgewater High School in Orlando, Fla. recently released his recruiting top-five, and Arkansas makes the cut. View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 Recruits (@on3recruits) Joining Arkansas are fellow SEC squads in Texas A&M and Florida, as well as Texas and Miami. According to Andrew Ivans of 247sports, Baxter has the potential to be used as for power, or as a feature back. Does a nice job of navigating his way through traffic and will use swift little cuts to...
ORLANDO, FL
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

