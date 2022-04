No team in NBA history has ever lost a playoff series after leading 3-0, but momentum suggests the Philadelphia 76ers could be the first. Joel Embiid’s injured right thumb is clearly affecting his play. James Harden still looks at least a half step slow. The Toronto Raptors are younger, fresher and deeper, readily exploiting their athleticism and versatility advantages now after a rough start to the first round. There’s still an outside chance Fred VanVleet returns from the hip injury that kept him out of Toronto’s 103-88 victory in Game 5, too.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO