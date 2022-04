It’s well known that in New Jersey a lot of our beaches charge a fee or require what’s known as beach badges or beach tags. We have so many beaches in New Jersey that require tags that we have a whole guide dedicated to New Jersey Beaches and Beach Tag Information. However, not all New Jersey beaches require tags. If you’re new to New Jersey, visiting New Jersey for the summer, or just otherwise searching for free beaches in New Jersey, you’ve come to the right place.

TRAVEL ・ 3 DAYS AGO