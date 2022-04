DEADWOOD — A group of Box Elder Job Corps students worked together Friday morning to clean up Whitewood Creek through Deadwood. “The clean-up is happening on Earth Day this year,” said Wendy Luedke, a vocational development specialist for the Box Elder Job Corps. “Typically, because it’s annual, we just choose a day that works for us. It is more of a community service. We like and want our students to do community outreach, let everybody know who we are, what we do on center.”

