Residents are being advised to be alert. According to the Town of Lloyd Police, there's a new scam that's been confirmed and it is someone claiming that they are from Optimum. Apparently, the scammer says the victim needs to send them $249.00, and a tech will then come the following week and install a new Optimum box. The person hangs up quickly after that, how rude.

