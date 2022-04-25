ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vesey Back on the Ice | INJURY REPORT

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJimmy Vesey returned to practice on Monday, looking to play in a game or two before the end of the season. Earlier this month, Jimmy Vesey was injured in a game against the Rangers. It looked serious as he had to be helped off the ice -- and was serious --...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Ovechkin uncertain for start of playoffs with Capitals

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Alex Ovechkin's status for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Washington Capitals next week is uncertain because of an upper-body injury. The 36-year-old forward did not play against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena on Tuesday but said he's hopeful he'll be ready for the start of the playoffs, likely May 2 or May 3. The Capitals will play the Islanders again at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Thursday.
NHL
NHL

Landeskog could return for Avalanche for Game 1 of playoffs

Forward had knee surgery in March, expected to miss final three regular-season games. Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to play for the Colorado Avalanche in their three remaining regular-season games but could be ready for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The forward has been out since having knee...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Trophy Tracker: Josi, Makar top Norris Trophy picks as best defenseman

Hedman, Fox among other favorites by NHL.com panel. To mark the end of the 2021-22 regular season, NHL.com is running its fifth installment of the Trophy Tracker series this week. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, given annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Coach's Challenge: EDM @ PIT - 17:45 of the Third Period

After a coach's challenge, it was determined that Derrick Brassard was offside prior to his empty-net goal, overturning the call on the ice. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Edmonton. Explanation: Video review determined that Edmonton's Derrick Brassard preceded the puck into the offensive zone and...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Panthers can clinch Presidents' Trophy

Stars look to earn berth, eliminate Golden Knights from contention. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are six days left in the regular season and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Blues at Avalanche

BLUES The St. Louis Blues have kept up their scorching pace through their road trip, totalling 14 goals in three games for a perfect 3-0-0 record as they look forward to a challenge against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. While Saturday's win over the Arizona Coyotes needed an extra 30...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Islanders Prospect Report: April 25, 2022

Ruslan Iskhakov and Eetu Liukas continue in European playoffs, Dufour plays 200th QMJHL game. Welcome to the Islanders Prospect Report, a weekly roundup of the Islanders junior, collegiate, and European prospects. Visit our In The System page for more prospect content. Read Alan Fuehring's Bridgeport Report later this week. Here...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Veleno Gaining Top-Line Experience in Larkin’s Absence

Next man up is a way of life in pro sports. When a player goes down with an injury, it provides an opportunity for somebody else to step in and showcase their skills. Recently, Detroit Red Wings captain and top-line center Dylan Larkin was lost for the rest of the season after undergoing muscle core surgery (from ‘Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin to miss final six games after core muscle surgery,’ Detroit News, April 18, 2022). With just a few games remaining in the 2021-22 season, Joe Veleno has been inserted into Larkin’s spot on the top line with Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi, which should provide a valuable learning experience for the 22-year-old center.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Injury Woes Should Lead to Player Rest Down the Stretch

After a thrilling 6-3 win over their arch-rival New York Islanders, the celebration didn’t last long for the New York Rangers on Thursday (April 21). The costly victory saw Filip Chytil and Andrew Copp join Kaapo Kakko and Tyler Motte on the injured list, as both forwards departed in the third period. The Rangers were on a four-game winning streak (7-2-1 in their last 10) but had now seen four forwards go down with what they called minor injuries.
NHL
NHL

Kane says Blackhawks can have accelerated rebuild

CHICAGO -- Patrick Kane said he can be better next season and that he believes the Chicago Blackhawks can be too. "I'm proud of myself in some ways, for sure, the way this season went and the way I was able to perform, but I still think I need to be at another level coming into next year," the forward said Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

BOSTON - The Bruins are to set to commence the final week of the regular season on Tuesday night as they host the league-leading Florida Panthers at TD Garden. The teams have not met since the last week of October when they played their first two matchups of the season over a four-day span.
NHL
NHL

Thompson nearing 40 goals with 2 games remaining

Tage Thompson is keeping the same mindset that has fueled his career-best campaign as he chases the 40-goal mark with two games remaining in the Sabres' season. Thompson is currently riding a six-game point streak, pushing him to 37 goals and 30 assists. The Sabres visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday and conclude the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
NHL
NHL

Focus on final week of season crucial before start of playoffs

Preparations for next game, subtle adjustments part of transition to first round. The Coaches Room is a regular feature throughout the 2021-22 season by former NHL coaches and assistants who will turn their critical gaze to the game and explain it through the lens of a teacher. Rocky Thompson and Dave Barr will take turns providing insight.
NHL
NHL

Walsh Recalled from Utica | BLOG

The Devils announced on Tuesday the recall of defenseman Reilly Walsh from the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League. Walsh joined the team in Ottawa. This is the defenseman's first call-up with the Devils and could make his NHL debut. Walsh, 23, has played with the Devils AHL teams...
UTICA, NY

