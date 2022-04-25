ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Four People Not Hurt After Pickup Truck Crashes Into Montcalm County Home

By 9and10news Site Staff
 1 day ago
No one was injured after a pickup truck crashed into a Montcalm County home early Saturday morning.

Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a 23-year-old Crystal woman driving a 2008 GMC Sierra drove off the road after going around the curve too fast on North Shore Drive and West Lake Street. As the truck left the road, it collided with the southwest corner of a nearby home occupied by two people.

Deputies arrested the 23-year-old woman for suspicion of operating while intoxicated, and say seatbelts are believed to have been worn by the woman and her 37-year-old passenger.

