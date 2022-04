The annual Crow Creek clean-up is scheduled for 8:00am, Saturday, April 30th, 2022. Meeting location will be at 1st Street between Morrie Avenue and Russell Avenue. Volunteers are strongly encouraged to wear sturdy boots or shoes, waterproof waders or long pants, gloves, long sleeves, and other attire appropriate for cleaning in and around Crow Creek as well as for the day’s weather – as the spring weather in Cheyenne can be quite unpredictable.

