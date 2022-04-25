ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Draw controls key for Wor. Prep girls’ lacrosse squad

By Managing Editor, Lisa Capitelli
Ocean City Today
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(April 22, 2022) Tied 4-4 at halftime, the Worcester Prep girls’ lacrosse team outscored the Salisbury School Dragons, 7-1, in the second half to win Wednesday’s game, 11-5. “Draw controls. We possessed the ball more [in the second half], and our defense tightened up...

www.oceancitytoday.com

