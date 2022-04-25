Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

Linemen could be in demand when the 2022 NFL Draft begins in Las Vegas on Thursday. The top five players favored to be selected in the first round by Caesars Sportsbook are linemen, with three playing on the defensive side of the ball. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick for the second consecutive year and are followed by the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants. The latest 2022 NFL Draft odds from Caesars list Travon Walker as the -220 favorite to be selected with the first pick, while fellow defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is the favorite to be the No. 2 selection at -150.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO