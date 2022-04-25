Mock Draft: Look to the trenches at beginning of selections

Inspirational fans from around the country will join the NFL at this year's draft to share the stage and their stories of strength, resilience and love of football. This year, fans joining Round 1, Round 2 and Round 3 come from organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), the National Gay Flag Football League and more. These individuals will take the stage and announce Draft picks throughout the three-day celebration in Las Vegas in front of thousands of fans.
