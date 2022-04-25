ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Preview, predictions for Champions League semifinals

By Gianluca Nesci
theScore
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd then there were four. The Champions League semifinals begin this week with a pair of intriguing matchups on deck. Here's a breakdown of each contest, along with predicted outcomes. Manchester City vs. Real Madrid. First leg: April 26 (Etihad Stadium) Second leg: May 4 (Santiago Bernabeu) The 13-time...

www.thescore.com

ESPN

Man City out of Champions League excuses: It's time to deliver the trophy, 14 years after takeover

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City squad could not get out of the Estadio do Dragao quickly enough after losing last season's Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto. Guardiola gave the briefest of postmatch interviews and his players headed out of the stadium with barely a word to any media outlet as Thomas Tuchel's side paraded the trophy after their 1-0 victory.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool announce July pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace in Singapore, three days after their clash with rivals Manchester United

Liverpool will face Crystal Palace in Singapore as part of their pre-season tour of Asia in July, the Anfield club announced on Tuesday. Liverpool will meet Palace at the Singapore National Stadium on July 15, three days after facing Manchester United in Thailand. They will play the London club as part of the Standard Chartered Singapore trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Villarreal, Atletico Madrid prove that strong defensive soccer belongs in Champions League, modern era

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City is undoubtedly the glamour tie of the two UEFA Champions League semifinals, but the other offers a clash of styles that's becoming increasingly rare at the highest level of football. If their quarterfinal performance against Bayern Munich is anything to go by, Villarreal is likely to set up in an extremely defensive system with all of their players close to their own penalty area and their opponents Liverpool will enjoy the vast majority of possession while trying to break down the "Yellow Submarine."
UEFA
FOX Sports

Ancelotti fine with Madrid not seen as favorite against City

MADRID (AP) — Carlo Ancelotti doesn't seem bothered by hearing that Real Madrid isn't the favorite against Manchester City in the Champions League semifinals. That has happened a couple of times already this season, and he knows the 13-time European champions can do just fine. Madrid visits Man City...
SOCCER
theScore

Spanish challengers aim to spoil all-English Champions League final

Manchester, United Kingdom, April 25, 2022 (AFP) - Real Madrid and Villarreal stand in the way of Manchester City and Liverpool taking their battle for domestic honours to the biggest stage of all next month in the Champions League final. A clash between City and Liverpool in Paris on May...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City vs Real Madrid confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Manchester City will resume their quest to finally win the Uefa Champions League on Tuesday, when they host Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg at the Etihad Stadium.Pep Guardiola’s side went all the way to the final last year, before being undone by domestic rivals Chelsea - the side Real knocked out in the quarters, while City themselves eliminated Real’s local rivals Atletico Madrid.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Man City face Real Madrid in the Champions LeagueBoth clubs are chasing European and domestic doubles this year, with Real now all but assured of winning...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Europa League Win Over Manchester United Was 'Revenge' Against Sir Alex Ferguson, Says Francis Coquelin

Francis Coquelin says he enjoyed "a bit of revenge" over Sir Alex Ferguson when his Villarreal side beat Manchester United in last season's Europa League final. The 30-year-old midfielder, who made 160 appearances for Arsenal during a 10 year spell in North London, helped the Yellow Submarine to their first European trophy in May following a dramatic penalty shoot-out that finished 11-10.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League Top 50: Best players from Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Villarreal ranked

There are only four teams remaining in the UEFA Champions League as action returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with the semifinals on CBS and Paramount+. Tuesday will see Manchester City host Real Madrid, while Liverpool welcome Villarreal to Anfield. In total, we will see 44 players named to the starting lineups and several subs for each, but ahead of kickoff, let's examine and dissect the 50 best players remaining in the competition. Our soccer team voted for our top 50 and accumulated the totals, leaving you our official compiled list below.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Rice, Mbappe, De Jong, Messi, Origi

Manchester City are considering a move for West Ham's England midfielder Declan Rice, 23, who has also been a long-term target for Manchester United and Chelsea. (Telegraph - subscription) Paris St-Germain's France striker Kylian Mbappe, 23, has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer, but he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Juve looks to boost Champions League hopes

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:. Juventus looks to consolidate a Champions League place with a visit to talented Sassuolo. Juventus is fourth in Serie A and can extend its five-point advantage over fifth-place Roma, which lost to defending champion Inter Milan on Saturday. Juventus can also move within a point of third-place Napoli. “We’re not mathematically in the Champions League yet,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri warned. Tenth-place Sassuolo features Italy forwards Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori and Gianluca Scamacca.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: City-Real Madrid 1st leg in Champions League semis

A look at what is happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. The semifinals begin with the master of European soccer visiting an upstart. Real Madrid is the record 13-time European champion, while Manchester City has reached the final only once — last year, when it lost to Chelsea. When it comes to heritage in the competition, the gap between the teams is sizeable but City is starting to look at home at Europe’s top table and is bidding to eliminate Real in the knockout stage for the second time in three seasons. In 2020, City won both home and away in the last 16. Real was also ousted by an English team, Chelsea, in last season’s semifinals but is a tougher proposition a year on with striker Karim Benzema in the form of his life, having scored hat tricks in the last 16 and quarterfinals. Real’s route to the semis has been challenging, overcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea and now meeting the English Premier League champion and current leader. With Liverpool a potential opponent in the final, the path could hardly have been tougher. City will start the slight favorite but has a big issue at right back, with Joao Cancelo suspended and both Kyle Walker and John Stones injured. Real should also be fresher, having been inactive over a weekend that was reserved for the Copa del Rey final.
UEFA
theScore

Watch: City stun Real Madrid with 2 goals in opening 11 minutes

Manchester City kicked off Tuesday's Champions League semifinal with a bang by scoring two early goals against a shell-shocked Real Madrid outfit. The Etihad Stadium erupted less than two minutes into the first leg when Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a well-placed header after getting on the end of Riyad Mahrez's perfectly placed cross.
PREMIER LEAGUE
theScore

Get to know Villarreal, one of the best-run clubs in Spain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Juventus and Bayern Munich learned the hard way that Villarreal, despite its modest reputation, is no pushover even in Europe's elite competition. Now the club from a small town of 50,000 inhabitants in eastern Spain must slay one more giant standing in the way of a dream appearance in its first Champions League final.
PREMIER LEAGUE

