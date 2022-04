TheScore's Dan Wilkins, Justin Boone, and Daniel Valente break down the 2022 NFL Draft with rankings and analysis for the prospects available at every position. Neal is an imposing specimen, and he has all the power to match his hulking frame. He's also one of the rare college offensive line prospects who can jump to the NFL with an extremely polished game, particularly as a pass-protector. There shouldn't be much doubt about Neal's ability to smoothly transition to the next level as he's competed against the nation's best defensive talent in the SEC at both left and right tackle. With improved balance and finishing of blocks in the run game, his already-high ceiling could enter perennial Pro Bowl territory.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO