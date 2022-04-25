ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Vote for the Tulare County prep athlete of the week (April 25-29)

By Vongni Yang, Visalia Times-Delta
 1 day ago
Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register readers can now vote for their favorite prep athletes of the week at the newspaper's website www.visaliatimesdelta.com. The poll closes at noon on Friday.

Please do not email your votes.

  • Jack Anker, baseball, Tulare Western. Anker fired a career-high 18 strikeouts in a win over Porterville.
  • Amanda Caudillo, girls track and field, Golden West. Caudillo set a personal record in the 400-meter dash against El Diamante.
  • Isabella Flores, girls track and field, El Diamante. Flores won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes in its dual meet against Golden West.
  • Assyria Murrieta, girls track and field, Porterville. Murrieta places first in both the 200- and 400-meter dashes at the Don Kavadas Tulare County Championships.
  • Dom Nguyen, boys tennis, Redwood. Nguyen captured the individual West Yosemite League championship.
  • Hailee Watson, softball, Tulare Union. Watson hurled 14 strikeouts to help pilot the Tribe to a 5-2 win over Porterville.

Anyone (coaches, parents, teammates, teachers, friends, etc.) can nominate an athlete of the week for every sport.

Nominate next week's ballot through email to sports reporter Vongni Yang at vyang2@visaliatimesdelta.com.

Nominations are based on information made available to the Times-Delta. Please include statistics and a photo with your submission.

All high school varsity players from Tulare County are eligible to be placed on the ballot. Nominations must be received by Monday morning following that week's games for consideration.

Vongni Yang is a sports reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta/Tulare Advance-Register. He covers Tulare County sports. Follow him on Twitter @Vongni. To support his continued coverage of local sports, subscribe today.

