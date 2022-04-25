ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi on watching ‘Bridgerton’ and having COVID: ‘All I did was stay home and raise money’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Judy Kurtz
 1 day ago

( The Hill ) — Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she spent her COVID-19 recovery time with a little Netflix and shill — raising money for Democrats while catching up on one of the streaming giant’s steamiest shows.

“I did not have one symptom. All I did was stay home and raise money,” the 82-year-old lawmaker told ITK on Sunday when asked about her health after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.

Pelosi was one of several high-profile guests feting former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart as he received the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington.

Last week, Pelosi brought in more than $4.4 million for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and other groups — a record amount for the DCCC by an individual donor — at a fundraising event in San Francisco.

Pelosi to make ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ appearance

Encouraging the public to get vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, Pelosi said when she wasn’t in marathon money-raising sessions, she was engaging in some serious TV binge-watching.

“I saw all of ‘Bridgerton,’” Pelosi said of the Netflix hit. The second season of the soapy period drama that premiered last month — and which some viewers have lamented is far less risqué than the previous season — reportedly had the most-watched series debut for an English-language show ever on Netflix.

Pelosi also said she had time to get in some hoops viewing. “I saw three [Golden State] Warriors games, of which we won all three,” she said with a grin.

“So I made good use of it,” Pelosi said.

Newport Buzz

Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by her office on Thursday. “After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided,” the statement said. “The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly.”
NEWPORT, RI
