ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Hearing postponed for Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons, and 2 others in Las Vegas assault case

By Scott Lewis
WGNO
WGNO
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5kRZ_0fJdBCnl00

LAS VEGAS ( AP ) — A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons , and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.

RELATED: Brutal details of Vegas nightclub fight released in Alvin Kamara arrest report

Police have said video evidence shows Kamara put his hand on the alleged victim’s chest to stop him stepping toward the elevator early Feb. 5 at the rooftop Drai’s nightclub. The man pushed Kamara’s hand away and Lammons punched the man.

The man fell unconscious on the floor and the defendants allegedly stomped on his face, chest and legs, leaving him with facial fractures and injuries to his head, knees and arms.

Kamara played in the Feb. 6 Pro Bowl before he was arrested. Lammons turned himself in several days later. Young and Harris were arrested Feb. 14.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alvin Kamara Hearing Pushed Back: NFL World Reacts

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara’ legal case will continue to linger. On Monday, a judge postponed Kamara’s hearing regarding a felony assault case. Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men were accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WGNO

Kidnapped San Jose baby reunited with mother

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police have confirmed that baby Brandon, the 3-month-old who was kidnapped Monday and found earlier today, has been reunited with his mom. “We can relay her gratitide and thank yous to all who assisted,” said the San Jose Police Department in a tweet. Earlier, police had confirmed in a […]
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Violent Crime#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs#Wgno News App
ClutchPoints

Rams star Cooper Kupp’s insane $5.25 million mansion sale during NFL offseason

It was an excellent year for Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Not only did Kupp win the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award while flirting with the single season receiving yardage record, but he also won a Super Bowl. Anyone would be happy with that kind of year. However, Kupp also made a big financial decision this NFL offseason. The Rams star decided to sell his California mansion for $5.25 million. Check out the massive home, per TMZ Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGNO

WGNO

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy