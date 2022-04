CLEVELAND, Ohio — Myles Garrett lobbied for the return of free agent Jadeveon Clowney on Friday night, hours after GM Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference. He posted two photos of Clowney on his Instagram story, one a side-by-side photo of them holding up their jerseys on their respective draft days, with the caption ‘Only 2 Defensive Players have gone 1st overall in the last 15 drafts’ and one a photo of them slapping hands in their Browns jerseys during the Bears game in which they sacked Justin Fields nine times and Garrett set the Browns’ single-game sack record of 4.5. The caption read “Job not finished.’’

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO