'F*** 'em' Pirates so attitude in win after history loss

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
 1 day ago

The past four games for the Pirates in Chicago for the Cubs is kind of like a microcosm of the season so far. It wasn’t pretty, but in the end the Bucs found a way.

While the attention over the weekend was on the 21-0 historic loss, the worst in franchise history, the Pirates actually took 3 out of 4 from the Cubs and are back to .500 on the season.

Of course we’re only 16 games into the season, but expectations are so low for these 2022 Pirates, hanging around .500 is a huge accomplishment.

Every time the Bucs get close to even or are even, I hear someone say “Well, this won’t happen again,” or “it’s all downhill from here.”

Well, so far the Pirates have climbed back multiple times to reach .500 or even go over.

While it hasn’t been pretty, they’re getting it done in, sometimes, unconventional ways.

Take for instance the run differential. The Cubs outscored the Pirates by 17 runs over the past four games and yet lost three out of four.

That is something that has never happened in the history of a four-game series in the MLB.

Another thing the Pirates have been able to do, as manager Derek Shelton puts it, is to “flush” bad losses and come back the next day.

That was on full display on Sunday with the Pirates being able to hold on to a 4-3 lead.

Closer David Bednar gave up two doubles in the bottom of the 9 th and yet the Cubs were unable to score.

After striking out the last batter, Bedar was defiant congratulating with his teammates. He could be seen saying to each player that walked by “f*** ‘em,” in a reference to the Cubs.

Historic loss aside, these Pirates showed they have an attitude and won’t go away quietly.

