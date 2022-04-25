ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jermaine Johnson II could be 'best edge rusher' in draft and a fit for Lions at No. 2

By Will Burchfield
97.1 The Ticket
97.1 The Ticket
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gKuLH_0fJdAypu00

You know about Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux. You've seen the love for Travon Walker. Here's another pass rusher to watch when the Lions make the second overall pick in the draft: Florida State's Jermaine Johnson II.

"I really like Jermaine Johnson’s tape a lot," longtime NFL analyst Greg Cosell told 97.1 The Ticket. "It wouldn’t surprise me if down the road he becomes the best edge rusher in this group."

If he's flown under the radar in the draft, Johnson has been a household name for a while. He was the No. 1 JUCO recruit in the country in 2019 after starring for Independence Community College on the Netflix series 'Last Chance U.' And after transferring from Georgia to Florida State, he was ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Johnson produced 14 sacks in the regular season, tied for second in the country per Pro Football Focus. He also led the ACC with 18 tackles for loss. He would instantly boost a pass rush in Detroit that has finished among the bottom five teams in the NFL in QB pressures each of the last three seasons.

"He’s long, he’s wiry," said Cosell. "He has some work to do, he’s not a true bender but he can bend. There’s a power element to his game. He plays stronger than what his build looks like since he is so wiry. He has what you look for: he’s got great arm length, he’s got natural quickness. I really like Jermaine Johnson’s game.

"Plus, for whatever it’s worth, he plays the run exceptionally well. He had some dominating, dominating reps versus NC State left tackle Ickey Ekwonu, and that really stood out to me."

Indeed, against a fellow potential top-10 pick, Johnson earned one of his highest grades of the season from PFF. He finished the game with five tackles, four pressures and three defensive stops.

In a defense where Dan Campbell wants to "build a wall" against the run and get after the passer -- what coach doesn't? -- Johnson could be a perfect fit. He's an even more intriguing candidate for Brad Holmes and the Lions if they successfully trade down from No. 2.

NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein compares Johnson to Raiders Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby, praising his "NFL traits and the potential to keep getting bigger and better as a pro."

"He's more instinctive and consistent as a run defender, but his length and relentlessness are excellent building blocks for challenging protection," says Zierlein .

No one really knows what Holmes, Campbell and the Lions are thinking at No. 2. (And anyone who says they do is lying.) Detroit could go any number of directions depending on what the Jaguars do at No. 1, where Walker is becoming the trendy pick. The Lions are reportedly 'smitten' with Thibodeaux , but what if Hutchinson, widely considered the draft's best defensive player, falls in their laps?

"I think Hutchinson -- and I hate to use these terms because everybody uses them -- but I think Hutchinson is relatively safe," said Cosell. "I think he’s a solid player. He does what you like from the defensive end position, he’s got the sort of hands-hips-feet profile. He’s very well-coordinated, he finishes when he gets there.

"What really stood out to me about him, which you rarely see from college players, is that he had a plan every week for who he was playing against. He didn’t just line up and play. He had an approach and a plan, and that’s pretty rare for a college player."

On Thibodeaux, probably the most explosive pass rusher in the draft, Cosell said he "reminded me at times of a Jadeveon Clowney, who’s actually had his most success in the NFL moving inside and rushing the quarterback, which Thibodeaux did at Oregon as well. But his game is built on get-off and power much more than bend and flexibility."

And on Walker, Cosell said he's a "multi-position player" but a "projection" as a pass rusher.

"If you’re thinking of him as an edge pass rusher, that’s something you’re sort of projecting. You’re looking at his measurables and believing that he can do that because of his size and his arm length, but he did not do a ton of that at Georgia. They moved him around quite a bit, he played inside a lot where he was really good."

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Seahawks Could Reportedly Make Big Move For Quarterback

The Seahawks reportedly aren’t standing pat when it comes to the quarterback position. After losing Russell Wilson this offseason, there’s “a very real possibility” Seattle moves up in the draft to take a QB, according to Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline. Per Pauline, “Word is...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Is ‘All-In’ On A Deebo Samuel Trade

Deebo Samuel remains a member of the San Francisco 49ers – for now, anyway – but with the NFL Draft coming up, a trade could be in the works. According to a report from Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline, the New York Jets are “all-in” on a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Oregon Township, MI
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His Favorite Player: NFL Fans React

The newest quarterback of the Denver Broncos kept it in the family when asked about his favorite NFL player of all-time. Over the weekend, Russell Wilson fielded questions from fans on Instagram. And when the topic of who his favorite player ever is, Russ revealed its none other that the...
DENVER, CO
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jermaine Johnson
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
PennLive.com

‘It’s just very disturbing’: South Florida man says he believes he saw Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins on roadway minutes before his death

Many of the circumstances that led up to the stunning and tragic death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida remain unclear. The 24-year-old — he would have turned 25 on May 3 — was reportedly in South Florida to train with teammates when the Florida Highway Patrol says he tried to cross I-595 in Broward County on foot at 6:27 a.m. The agency said he was struck by a dump truck and pronounced dead at the scene.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Yardbarker

This Trade with Patriots Gives Packers First Round Wide Receiver, Move Up in Draft

The Green Bay Packers have the 22nd and 28th overall picks in the first round of the NFL Draft. With two picks in the first round, many expect the Packers to address the wide receiver position. Some analysts predict Green Bay may even select two wide receivers in the first round, which would be quite extraordinary. Still some believe the Packers may trade one of their first round picks for a veteran wide receiver or to move up in the draft. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that would do both.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: Blockbuster Trade Offer For Tom Brady Revealed

The Tom Brady, Miami Dolphins smoke just won’t go away. While Brady, 44, is set to play the 2022 season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there continues to be chatter about what could have been with the Dolphins. According to a new report by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms, the...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Florida State#Pro Football Focus#Acc
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tony Romo on the rocks: Former Dallas Cowboys QB fumbles away celebrity division title in playoff

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo had a spotty playoff record behind center – 2-4 lifetime – and it didn’t get any better Sunday on the golf course. Playing in the celebrity division of the ClubCorp Classic, a PGA Tour Champions event in Irving, Texas, Romo, 42, held the lead until he hit into the water at the par-5 18th hole at Las Colinas Country Club and made bogey, while former tennis pro Mardy Fish responded with a clutch birdie. That forced a tie with 106 points in the Stableford scoring system.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Spun

Patriots Announce Death Of Former Linebacker

Former New England Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. The news was announced by the team on social media. He was 62 years old. Weishuhn died in a car accident over the weekend. Weishuhn played for the Patriots for five seasons and was originally a third-round pick by them...
NFL
97.1 The Ticket

97.1 The Ticket

Detroit, MI
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Detroit, including the Lions, Pistons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/971theticket

Comments / 0

Community Policy