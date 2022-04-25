ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Arcade Fire on making 'WE' during an 'uncertain but beautiful time'

By Marty Rosenbaum
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09logw_0fJdAxxB00

Arcade Fire is gearing up to release their sixth studio album WE on May 6 and spoke on how a sense of uncertainty helped shape the record.

Listen to music from Arcade Fire and more on Audacy’s Indie Vibes

Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler took part in an interview with the Montreal Gazette about the band’s new record. The roots of the album were formed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when Butler and his wife/bandmate Régine Chassagne were in a recording studio in New Orleans.

“They were closing the borders to Canada,” Butler recalled. “We had written 'Age of Anxiety’, ‘End of the Empire’ and a bunch of songs. … Régine and I were working every day in the studio. We didn’t know when or if it would be possible to get the band together. We were very inspired and very plugged in, but the world we were making the record for was changing so much.”

During their songwriting sessions, Butler and Chassagne aimed to keep things minimal. “The goal was to write,” he said. “Independent of genre,  songs we could play around the piano with guitar, and to just work on structure, melody and the bones of songs as much as we could, because we had time.”

Despite all that was going on in the world, Butler looks back at the time quite fondly. “Every night, I would grill food and we would sit around the fire and play songs,” he recalled. “It was a very uncertain but beautiful time.”

Butler also touched on the departure of his younger brother , Will Butler , from the band.

“It’s sad, but also exciting,” he said. “We had an amazing run with Will, and we’re extremely excited about the vibe in the band.”

In a series of tweets earlier in the month, Will said that he and the band have “changed-over the last almost 20 years,” adding that it’s now “time for new things.” Will did take part in Arcade Fire’s new album and said that he left the band after the record was complete.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Reggae Hero Protoje Returns From the ‘Hills’ With Fierce New Music

Click here to read the full article. One of the titans of modern reggae is back. Protoje — the Grammy-nominated singer, rapper, and label chief — has dropped his first solo release in more than a year with “Hills,” an ode to peace, nature, and frankly, being left the hell alone. “This song narrates what the last two years have been like for me, living in the mountains while the world was on lockdown,” Protoje says in a statement. “Connecting with the simplicity that exists here and being inspired with what I see surrounding me.” “Hills” is made up of tittering...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Spiritualized: Everything Was Beautiful review – a sweet din of magnificent melodies

You get the sense that Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce is actively signposting his latest album’s charms. Everything Was Beautiful’s medication-style packaging echoes that of the band’s 1997 classic, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space, as does the female voice that announces the record (then: former band member Kate Radley, now: Pierce’s daughter Poppy); the astronaut’s eye-view of human fallibility is here too.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Quelle Chris – “The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red” (Feat. MoRuf & Pink Siifu)

A few weeks ago, Quelle Chris announced a new album, DEATHFAME, his first proper project in over two years since he put out Innocent Country 2 back in 2020. He shared the lurching single “Alive Ain’t Always Living” at the time, and today he’s back with another song from the album, “The Sky Is Blue Because The Sunset Is Red,” a soft and contemplative track that’s pushed along by some looped piano keys. It features MoRuf and Pink Siifu and was co-produced by Knxwledge and Quelle’s frequent collaborator Chris Keys. Check it out below.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Get To Know: introspective indie pop singer hanbee

The new single from New Zealand-based Korean singer hanbee, ‘odd’, asks an intriguing question: “How are you so blissfully ignorant and nonchalant about everything when I constantly wonder what everything means, and whether anything matters at all?”. That sort of introspective thinking befits the musical style of...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Win Butler
Stereogum

Ibeyi – “Rise Above” (Black Flag Cover)

“Rise Above,” the opening track from Black Flag’s 1981 debut album Damaged, has been covered many times since its release 41 years ago. It’s been covered by punk bands (Misfits), metal bands (Sepultura), and, somewhat famously, by the noodly indie rock experimentalists Dirty Projectors. And now it has been covered by Ibeyi for their upcoming album Spell 31.
MUSIC
NME

Norwegian DJ buys Coachella billboards to raise funds for Ukraine

Norwegian DJ Matoma has bought a number of billboards on the road into Coachella to raise awareness and funds for the Ukraine relief effort. The festival is currently holding its second weekend in Indio, California, and the billboards have been put up by Matoma in collaboration with the Music Saves UA charity.
ADVOCACY
E! News

Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!. The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arcade Fire#Songwriting#Butler And Chassagne
NME

The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here. The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.
THEATER & DANCE
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
musictimes.com

BROCKHAMPTON Bows Goodbye on their 'Last Show Ever' on Coachella 2022

BROCKHAMPTON had their swan song last night at Coachella Weekend 2, and it is the saddest day for their loyal fans. The boyband known for their amazing visual and hip-hop, pop-rap songs took their last bow as a group after taking an indefinite hiatus from performing and producing new music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
loudersound.com

Ozzy Osbourne: "I was talking to Lemmy on the morning he died"

In an exclusive new interview in Classic Rock magazine, Ozzy reveals that he was speaking to his dear friend Lemmy on the day that Motörhead's leader passed away. Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he was speaking with his good friend and sometime songwriting partner Lemmy on the morning that Motörhead's legendary frontman passed away.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The complicated journey towards legend of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

Jimmy Page initially came up with the classic Whole Lotta Love riff at his Pangbourne home in the late summer of 1968. Some nine months later in April 1969, it was this song that kick-started the sessions for Led Zeppelin II at Olympic Studios in Barnes. The song originally took...
MUSIC
thebrag.com

10 no-skip albums you need to listen to at least once, according to Reddit

Regardless of what genre they prefer, here are 10 albums everyone should listen to end-to-end, at least once, according to an AskReddit poll. Reddit may be a hellscape, but sometimes, you find gems that are worth taking a second look at. When they’re to do with exceptional music, we sit up and pay attention. A recent AskReddit thread on the website asked people the question: What album from 20+ years ago should everyone sit down, close their eyes, and listen to start to finish at least once in their lifetime, regardless of their normal music tastes?
MUSIC
The Moose 95.1 FM

15 Things We Miss About the Gen-X Music Experience

“It’s just not like it used to be.” As Loudwire’s resident Gen-X curmudgeon, I often find myself sharing with the younger staffers here what it was like back in the day, so it finally seemed the time was right to reflect on the good ol’ days of growing up in the ‘80s and ‘90s and what made music so exciting to myself and those of my age while also reflecting on how things have changed in how we consume and partake in our music experiences.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy