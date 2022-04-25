ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Trial starts 8 years after South Africa soccer star killed

By GERALD IMRAY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A8pm_0fJdAw4S00
FILE - Soccer fans sing as they hold a poster of national soccer captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa during a memorial service held for three South African sports figures who died within days of each other at an indoor sports arena in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Oct. 30, 2014. Testimony began Monday April 25, 2022, in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe, File)

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Testimony began Monday in the trial of five men charged with murder in the shooting death of South Africa national soccer team captain Senzo Meyiwa eight years ago.

The men are charged with killing Meyiwa in a house robbery in the township of Vosloorus near Johannesburg in October 2014. Meyiwa, who was 27, was shot in the chest at his girlfriend’s family home.

The killing outraged South Africans, who are generally used to stories of violent crime in a country with a very high murder rate. Public anger increased after police took so long to make progress in the case. An initial suspect who was arrested in the days after Meyiwa’s killing was released.

The five men now on trial in Pretoria were ultimately arrested and charged in 2020. The suspects face charges of murder, attempted murder, robbery and firearm offenses. They have all pleaded not guilty.

Police failures led Meyiwa’s family to enlist the help of private investigators to track down his killers. That team of investigators is led by Gerrie Nel, the former state prosecutor who gained worldwide fame for being the chief prosecutor in the murder trial of Oscar Pistorius.

Nel made some dramatic claims when the five suspects were arrested two years ago, saying they were part of a plot to assassinate the popular goalkeeper in a planned “hit.” Nel also said the “mastermind” behind Meyiwa’s killing had still not been arrested.

He repeated those claims this month.

“I have said it all along that I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong,” Nel said after a pre-trial hearing. “The police have a very good idea of who the mastermind is and I am sure that if the mastermind is not added to the indictment, there will be other indictments in the future.”

Leaked prosecution documents at the time of the suspects’ arrests indicated that police wanted to obtain the cell phone records of Meyiwa’s girlfriend, a famous singer and actress in South Africa. The documents stated she might have been in contact with one of the suspects before the killing, although she has not been arrested or charged with any crime.

___

More AP Africa sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports-africa and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grandparents rush to the bedsides of teenage brother and sister caught up in deadly Blue Mountains landslide - as new details emerge of the British family's adventurous streak

A young girl who raised the alarm after a freak landslide killed her father and brother has been reunited with her grandparents three days after the tragedy. The 15-year-old has been in the care of staff at Sydney's Westmead Children's Hospital, where she was treated for shock after witnessing the rockfall crush her father and brother during a hike in the Blue Mountains on Monday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man who plotted to murder ex-wife stopped by passing elderly couple who sat on him

An elderly couple who prevented the murder of a woman by her estranged husband by sitting on him until the police arrived are set to receive bravery awards.Thuan Dinh, 53, was holding a bag containing a piece of rope, petrol and gas cylinders which he used to strangle and stab his ex-partner to death during the “horrific attack” at her workplace.Dinh was jailed for 28 years for her attempted murder. Katherine Jordan, 65, and Roger Trask, 75, were praised by the judge, who said they had “undoubtedly” prevented a murder.Dinh arrived before the nail bar managed by his ex-partner...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Pistorius
Daily Mail

Shaken mum reveals heart-stopping moment a stranger was forced to save her four-year-old son left UNRESTRAINED on a ride at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - as the operator sat and watched

A shaken mother has revealed how a total stranger was forced to help her son down from a popular children's ride after he was left unrestrained in his seat. Sky Boustani Curtis watched on in horror as the near disaster unfolded on the 'Free Fall' ride at Sydney's Easter Show on Sunday afternoon.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

British woman who used Facebook honey-trap to snare killer who raped and murdered her aunt in South Africa speaks of her joy as the 'violent predator' is jailed for life

A grieving niece who used Facebook to ensnare her aunt's killer from 6,000 miles away today spoke of her joy as he was handed two life sentences. Super-sleuth Lehanne Sergison used a honey-trap plot to catch the fugitive suspected of raping and murdering widower Christine Robinson, 59, in 2014. Andrew...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Johannesburg#Murder#South Africans#Ap
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
The Conversation Africa

Rising vigilantism: South Africa is reaping the fruits of misrule

Once relegated to the margins of South African politics, anti-immigrant activism has gone mainstream. Several anti-immigrant groups including Operation Dudula, All Trucker Foundation and the South Africa First Party, have become reference points for national debate. Reflecting forms of radical protectionism, they channel the frustrations of South Africans with corruption,...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Hundreds of women protest in Mexico City following murder of 18-year-old left by side of road by taxi driver

Hundreds of women poured on to the streets of downtown Mexico City on Sunday to protest against the death of an 18-year-old in Monterrey.Protesters chanted “justice, justice!” and carried banners saying “24,000 are missing” as they agitated against the rising disappearances of women in the country, and the lack of action to prevent it.A total of 1,015 women were reported missing in Mexico in 2021, up from 977 recorded a year earlier. And overall, 100,000 people from all genders are logged as missing in Mexico.In a shift from previous women’s rights protests, Sunday’s agitation was largely peaceful.The women pasted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Lola James: Pair in court over death of toddler who suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injury

Two people charged over the death of a two-year-old girl have appeared in crown court. Kyle Bevan, 30, from Queen’s Road, Aberystwyth, is accused of murdering Lola James.The infant’s mother Sinead James 29, from Neyland, Pembrokeshire, is charged with causing or allowing Lola’s death.Lola suffered a “catastrophic” head injury at her home in Haverfordwest in July 2020, the court heard.Officers were called out on Friday 17 July and Lola died four days later at Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospital in Cardiff.At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Bevan appeared via videolink wearing a grey prison-issue jumper. He spoke only to confirm his name.James did not attend the hearing and was said to be self-isolating because of Covid-19 in Eastwood Park, the women’s prison in Gloucestershire.James and Bevan appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being re-arrested and charged the day before.They were initially arrested on suspicion of assault and neglect after Lola’s death.Bevan has previously indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charge against him.Judge Thomas QF said he would be asking a high-court judge to preside over the trial.A pre-trial hearing has been set for June 24.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Kingswood woman, 23, to stand trial after murder charge

A 23-year-old woman accused of murder is due to stand trial in autumn. Abigail White, from Chipperfield Drive, Kingswood in South Gloucestershire is accused of killing 22-year-old Bradley Lewis. Mr Lewis was found at an address in Kingswood with a single stab wound to his chest and died on 26...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

871K+
Followers
423K+
Post
397M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy