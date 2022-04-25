Is this video of Gerrit Cole wiping his hand on pants between pitches something or nothing?

Gerrit Cole looked like his vintage self in Sunday’s 10-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians, but to get there did he have to resort to his old, sticky ways?

The Yankees ace has become the face of the sticky substance issue that MLB began cracking down on last year — and since, Cole has not quite been himself.

But on Sunday he turned in his best outing of the season with nine strikeouts and four hits over 6.2 innings pitched in his first start since failing to get out of the second inning against the Detroit Tigers.

But one eagle-eyed viewer during the game noticed something Cole was doing between pitches that raised an eyebrow.

The fan tweeted that Cole appeared to be wiping his hand on his rear end between pitches and there appeared to be a mark on his pants.

Could this be something? Or is it nothing? Perhaps legal rosin?

The sticky substance is supposed to help with control and spin rate. Cole walked one batter, which he has done in two of his previous three starts, so it is tough to say whether or not that is anything out of the ordinary.

As for his spin rate, a breakdown of his pitches on baseball savant show that Cole’s spin rate on all four pitches in his arsenal was actually consistent with his previous three starts, including the clunker against Detroit.

In fact, Cole’s best spin rates on his fastball, curveball and slider actually came on Opening Day against the Boston Red Sox.

Umpires are also still checking pitchers before they head back to the dugout and, presumably, if something was there it would be on Cole’s hand. The umpires are checking gloves and belts, too, but not their rear ends.

So, in short, the video certainly does look suspicious but there does not seem to be enough evidence to suggest Cole is doing anything illegal.

But this will surely lead to more fans watching Cole’s every move a little more closely and diligently his next start.

