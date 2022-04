Texas Oncology will soon open its Alliance Town Center location at 9750 Hillwood Parkway in Fort Worth, according to a Facebook post from AllianceTexas. The landscaping and signage on the clinic is now complete, according to the post. Texas Oncology first broke ground on its new cancer care center in July 2021. The new facility will provide comprehensive cancer care as well as breast cancer procedures and services offered by Texas Breast Specialists. Texas Oncology has over 210 locations throughout Texas and southeastern Oklahoma, according to its website. It has four existing locations in Fort Worth alone. 1-888-864-4226 (corporate). www.texasoncology.com.

CENTER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO