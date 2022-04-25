Bruce Willis transforms into a comic book super hero in fan art following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’s family recently announced that the beloved action superstar was going to have to step away from acting due to an aphasia diagnosis.

But for one fan, this only makes Willis more of a super hero, and he drew up a great comic book cover tribute of the actor as a super dad to show his appreciation for all that Willis has accomplished.

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, used the cool fan art as the focus of a post thanking fans for their ongoing support.

Heming Willis posted the artwork – created by artist Cassady Benson, in partnership with Loot Comics – along with a heartfelt caption to fans.

“Empathy, compassion and appreciation is truly alive and well. Thank you for all your continued love and for sharing your experiences. It is not lost on me or my family," she wrote.

To the artist, she offered gratitude: “Today this token of appreciation came in the form of art. Thank you @loot & @cassady_benson.”

The illustration is a neat easter egg hunt for fans, featuring numerous references from Willis’ career. The main image features the actor clutching a “World’s Best Dad” mug in one arm and a baby in the other – a nod to the hit, “Look Who’s Talking.” There are also some monkeys (“12 Monkeys”), a boxing glove (“Pulp Fiction”), and more. Willis’ birth year as the comic book date is also a subtle and nice touch.

As Yahoo reported, the artist explained his cartoon tribute, noting, "Upon hearing the news of Bruce’s diagnosis,” said Benson, “we wanted to make a tribute piece highlighting some of his many accomplishments while maintaining focus on him as the hero. It was tough to pick only a few so as not to overcrowd the piece. Ultimately I chose my favorites: ‘Moonlighting,’ ‘12 Monkeys,’ ‘Look Who’s Talking,’ ‘Die Hard,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ and ‘The Fifth Element.’”

Heming Willis added that her husband would definitely approve of Benson’s work: “As my husband would say, “it’s a framer.” Off to the framer it goes!”

In the movies, Willis technically only played a superhero once – and a curious one at that – in M. Night Shyamalan’s mind-bending 2000 movie, “Unbreakable.” But in many of his action films, especially in the the legendary “Die Hard” series, Willis’ characters survive through huge explosions, car chases, and other daring feats, so he always kind of feels super human.

And like any superhero, despite his recent challenge, Willis is still standing strong. He’s recently been seen in social media posts sharing good times outdoors with his family.

Willis and his wife share two daughters, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 7; and he has three children with ex-wife Demi Moore – Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28. All his family members shared in the announcement of the aphasia diagnosis, a condition that affects a person’s ability to speak, write, and understand language, both verbal and written.

