ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Some travelers decide to stay masked up and here's why

By Joe Hiti
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaUqN_0fJdAZxr00

Travelers have had to make a decision following the ruling from a federal judge in Florida last week that struck down the federal mask mandate for transit. Now, it's: To mask, or not to mask?

Last Monday, the ruling from the judge struck down the federal mandate requiring masking in airports, on public transportation, and on domestic flights. On Wednesday, the U.S. Justice Department appealed the ruling, but there has been no decision to reinstate the mandate yet.

Now, after over a year of wearing them, passengers need to decide whether or not they will continue to don a mask.

At Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport work commenced on taking down signs and other adages announcing the mandate began almost immediately, like other airports across the country.

But still, a spokesman for the airport, Jeff Lea, shared that just because masks aren't mandatory doesn't mean they are going away.

"We still have a segment of travelers and visitors and employees that I think are going to feel much safer continuing to wear masks," Lea said.

The announcement of the end of the mandate showed an almost 50-50 split between those who wanted the mandate and those who didn't.

Lea shared that around half of the travelers were wearing a mask the day after the mandate was struck down, and half were not.

The same sentiment was shared among passengers as well, as Jesse Festa, who was traveling when the mandate was struck down, shared with CNN that while she took her mask off to celebrate with others on her flight, she quickly put it back on.

When deciding whether or not to mask, the decision was simple for Festa. She hadn't been sick while wearing a mask when traveling and wanted it to stay that way.

"The ability to enjoy my trips without feeling ill majorly outweighs the slight discomfort of having cloth on my face," Festa told CNN.

This seems to be the case for many Americans who plan to continue to mask up even without it being mandatory.

Others like Benét J. Wilson, a 58-year-old frequent flier, shared she too has had a reduction in her allergies and colds while masking on flights. So now, she has decided to stay masked for the foreseeable future.

"I'm allergic to dust and pollen. My allergies were especially bad on airlines with cloth seats," Wilson said. "I firmly believe that my N95 mask kept me safe from irritants on planes that would cause my allergies to flare up."

This decision has the backing of some health experts too. For example, the World Health Organization has shared in the last week that everyone should continue to wear masks in public to reduce transmission, even when they aren't mandated.

"The use of masks is still recommended," Dr. Ciro Ugarte, the director of health emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization, a regional arm of the W.H.O., shared, The New York Times reported.

The decision to appeal the ruling out of Florida also came at the recommendation of the CDC.

The importance of the type of mask being worn plays a big part in whether or not to mask as well. Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm has discussed this for months as mask mandates have been rolled back with COVID-19 cases falling.

"Facecloth coverings or surgical masks actually do little to reduce transmission of a virus-like omicron," Osterholm said. "So from that perspective, I don't support mandates of masking if you're using inferior protection."

But the doctor has said that this doesn't mean he doesn't support masks. On the contrary, he says that high-quality masks will offer strong protection for anyone who would like it.

"On the other hand, if you're using good protection, that's a very different situation, and I very strongly support [it]," Osterholm said.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to seat for attacking crew hit with record fine

An American Airlines passenger who had to be duct-taped to her seat after she attacked crew members aboard a flight last summer has been hit with a fine of nearly $82,000 - the largest penalty ever - from the US Federal Aviation Administration.“If you are on an airplane, don’t be a jerk and don’t endanger the flight crews and fellow passengers. If you do, you will be fined by the FAA,” US transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg said in announcing the fine.The passenger was flying from Dallas, Texas, to Charlotte in North Carolina on 6 July on an American flight....
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Grazia

Which Airlines Make You Wear A Mask On The Plane?

As the UK has made its transition to the government’s ‘Living With Covid' plan, most domestic pandemic restrictions were lifted in February—meaning masks haven’t been mandatory for weeks and sometimes it’s easy to forget they exist. But as the summer approaches and travel is back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Tribune

Young Black man was kicked off the plane after refusing to remove ‘anti-Biden’ sweater allegedly violating the airline traveling policies, lawsuit

With the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, people stopped traveling and airlines have been heavily hit by the pandemic losing millions of dollars each day. Once the restrictions loosened and people started traveling again, airlines had to adapt and implement strict pandemic measures to keep everyone as safe as possible during flights.
LIFESTYLE
Narcity USA

A Woman Who Was Duct-Taped Into Her Airline Seat Just Got A Record Fine For Being A 'Jerk'

A U.S. woman has been handed a record-setting fine for her out-of-control antics on an American Airlines flight last year, when she had to be duct-taped into her seat. The woman reportedly attacked and bit a flight attendant after demanding to be let off the plane and even tried to open a door mid-flight, the New York Post reports. Video showing her duct-taped in place after the incident spread widely on TikTok at the time.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Osterholm
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Quick Country 96.5

SCAM ALERT! Don’t Get Scammed By This Fake USPS Text Message!

I got a weird text this morning. The text was supposedly from the United States Postal Service saying that I filled in an incomplete address and the item I wanted to be delivered couldn't be shipped to the address provided. I almost clicked the link sent with the message, almost, but didn't after I gave the message some thought. I decided to Google the number, and USPS Text Messages and discovered that this is a popular scam right now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Masking#Cnn
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Why Is Southwest Canceling Flights? Frustrated Travelers Want Answers

Last weekend, multiple airlines canceled thousands of flights in airports across the U.S. The airlines included JetBlue, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit, and Southwest Airlines. Why is Southwest canceling flights? Many travelers are frustrated and want answers. Article continues below advertisement. Technology issues and weather challenges caused Southwest to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Vice

Drug Users Can Now Legally Buy Pure Fentanyl for Dirt Cheap in Canada

A harm-reduction organization in Vancouver is helping people addicted to opioids buy pharmaceutical-grade fentanyl at street prices as an alternative to the illicit drug supply—a first in North America. As first reported by the Globe and Mail, Portland Hotel Society launched its “enhanced access program” last week. The program...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy