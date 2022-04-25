ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

UPDATE: Fayette County shooting suspect arrested

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
UPDATE: FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Shooting suspect, Bernard G Reynolds Jr., is in custody.

Late this morning, April 25, 2022, The US Marshall’s Southern WV CUFFED Task Force, which has two members from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, apprehended Reynolds.

After numerous tips, Reynolds was tracked to Beckley, where he was found riding a bike in the area of 2nd and 3rd street, where he was apprehended.

“We want to thank the citizens of Fayette County and the surrounding areas for all the tips and info on the possible whereabouts of Reynolds,” said Sheriff Fridley. “I also want to thank my deputies and the US Marshall’s Task Force who put in all the extra hours and long days and nights in the hunt to find this individual.”

UPDATE: What was a person of interest is now wanted for felony offenses. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Regarding yesterday’s release (April 19, 2022) on the shooting in Scarbro, the victim has been identified as Amanda Miller, 31, of Mount Hope. Miller is currently in critical condition at CAMC.

Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department obtained warrants this morning for Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr for the felony offenses of Malicious Wounding and Attempted Murder.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department Detectives Bureau.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Deputies are investigating a shooting that occurred this morning in the Whipple area. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Deputies assigned to the Fayette County Detectives Bureau are investigating a shooting that occurred at approximately 9:47 am this morning, April 19, 2022. The victim is a 30-year-old female whose name is not being released at this time. She was flown to Charleston Area Medical Center. Deputies are still on scene, and this is still an active investigation. The area is contained and secured.

“We do have a person of interest that we are looking for, Bernard Glen Reynolds Jr., age 52,”—stated Sheriff Fridley.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
