ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meredith, NH

Belknap EDC supports Pie Guys Pizzeria with financing

laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLACONIA — “Our passion is pizza,” says Matthew Nichols, Owner of Pie Guys Pizzeria on Route 104 in Meredith. The pizzeria, which opened in February, went from a dream of Nichols to a reality with the help of financing from Belknap EDC. It all started...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Causeway Dairy Bar in Naples, Maine Will Not Reopen This Season

One of the beloved summer businesses on the causeway in Naples will not be returning after 15 years of operation by the current owners. The Causeway Dairy Bar became a hit with locals and tourists alike, serving up 72 flavors of ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, lobster rolls, french fries, and fried dough. They had it all covered for anyone enjoying a summer day on the Causeway.
NAPLES, ME
WCVB

Lawrence's Tuscan Kitchen reaching new heights: Made in Mass.

LAWRENCE, Mass. — If you've ever visited one of the many Tuscan Kitchen restaurants in the area you know how popular they are. The family behind the concept also offers artisan quality food products to over a thousand retail shops all across the country, moving approximately 4 million pounds of product a week.
LAWRENCE, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Mitt Romney’s Boston Area Home is on Airbnb for $25,000 a Month or $1,500 a Night for Private Events

171 Marsh Street in Belmont, Massachusetts, is listed by Elizabeth O'Brien with Senne Living, and can be yours for $25,000 monthly or $1,500 each night for private parties. Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's former home, just outside Boston next to Cambridge, is described in the listing as a welcoming, quintessential New England manor and home sitting on 2 1/2 rolling acres of privacy with over 7600 stately square feet inside.
BELMONT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meredith, NH
City
Laconia, NH
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edc#Food Drink#Belknap Edc
Black Enterprise

Black Entrepreneur Who Almost Died as a Teen Signs Major Grocery Store Distribution Deal for Her Line of Low-Sodium Seasonings

Meet Emily Avonya Jefferson who had a severe reaction to a medication that almost took her life when she was 16. She was hospitalized for several days due to this reaction. Her road to recovery was long, in which she had to go through physical therapy to help her walk again as well as speech therapy. Today, she is the 23-year-old owner of Avonya’s Blends, a Black-owned brand of unique seasonings that are all-natural, low-sodium, and contain no artificial preservatives or anti-caking agents.
LIFESTYLE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Footwear News

Former Zappos Exec Jeff Espersen Joins Orva E-commerce Company

Click here to read the full article. Veteran footwear merchant Jeff Espersen has been named EVP and chief merchandising officer at Orva, the New York-based digital retail company. Espersen most recently was GM and chief merchant at Zappos.com, where he spent more than 12 years leading the merchandising team before exiting in early March amid a leadership change at the online giant. In his newly created position at Orva, Espersen is tasked with overseeing the e-commerce platform’s merchandising strategy, primarily for its soft-line businesses including shoes, accessories and clothing. Abe Shalom, president of Orva, said in a statement, “The addition of Jeff in...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opening in 1934. Now, it's executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in our backyard in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
MassLive.com

Herb Chambers, billionaire businessman of car dealership fame, selling Back Bay condo for $18 million

Car-dealership tycoon Herb Chambers has listed his Back Bay condo overlooking the the Boston Public Garden for sale for $18 million, the Wall Street Journal reported. The roughly 3,300-square-foot home located at 220 Boylston St. at the Four Seasons Hotel and Residences features three bedrooms and a study. It was listed for sale on April 14 by agent Michael Carucci of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty.
BOSTON, MA
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Newton, Massachusetts

Adidas and Nike have ruled the modern sneaker market for a long time. However, New Balance is a lesser-known company that has produced quality sneakers since 1906. Nevertheless, it became a household name, and it continues to gain more popularity among runners and lacrosse players.
NEWTON, MA
WMUR.com

Popular candy shop in Manchester to close after 29 years

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A popular candy store in Manchester is closing its doors at the end of the week. The owners of Candy Kingdom on Harvard Street said they are retiring after 29 years in business. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through...
MANCHESTER, NH
US News and World Report

2 Restaurants to Pay $890K in Back Wages, Damages to Workers

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two restaurants in New Hampshire have agreed to pay more than $890,000 in back wages and damages to 63 employees to resolve federal labor violation allegations. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division investigation found La Carreta-Derry Inc. and La Carreta-Londonderry LLC –...
MANCHESTER, NH
Adirondack Explorer

Ferry company scraps historic boat

Double-decker boat was used on scenic Port Kent crossing, which remains closed for now. The venerable double-deck Lake Champlain ferry Adirondack was cut up for scrap last week, ending 109 years of nautical history and a more recent debate over the boat’s suitability as a submerged relic. “We are...
PORT KENT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy