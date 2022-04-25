Police: Man pinned under vehicle Saturday may have been involved in catalytic converter theft

ST. CLOUD — The man arrested after he was rescued from being pinned under a car has been identified as a Sauk Rapids resident.

Shawn Thomas Iees, 34, of Sauk Rapids, has been charged with possession of burglary tools, fifth-degree marijuana possession, giving a peace officer a false name and attempted theft. The first two charges are felonies, while the third charge is a gross misdemeanor and the fourth a misdemeanor.

A man was found pinned under a fallen vehicle at Yellow Cab (2600 7th St. N) and freed by the St. Cloud Fire Department just before 5 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to the emergency room at St. Cloud Hospital.

Further investigation by the St. Cloud Police Department revealed the man pinned under a vehicle early Saturday morning is suspected to be involved in removing catalytic converters, according to a press release Monday. After he was freed from under the car, he gave police the name and birthday of a real person; later, an officer saw Iees was also wearing that person's medical bracelet, according to a criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court.

A press release from the St. Cloud Police Department Monday said further investigation turned up tools often used in catalytic converter thefts. The criminal complaint said an officer found the tools under the vehicle, in addition to a 7.3-gram bag of white powder that field-tested positive for meth.

Iees was arrested on Sunday, and told an officer he had been trying to cut out the catalytic converter and that the meth was his. His first court appearance is Tuesday.

