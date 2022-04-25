ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

AMD Is Selling RDNA2 GPUs and Ryzen 7 5800X3D for MSRP at PAX East

By Aaron Klotz
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

In a surprising turn of events, AMD is reportedly selling reference-designed Radeon RX 6000 series GPUs and CPUs for MSRP at Pax East, according to HotHardware. AMD's SKUs include the RX 6700 XT, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Edition GPUs, plus the newly released Ryzen 7 5800X3D....

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Hurry! Dell is having a refurbished laptop sale for the next 48 hours!

You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Today’s best laptop deals include an Asus for $180

Whether you’re looking for a budget-friendly Chromebook or a powerful gaming computer, laptop deals are never in short supply. We’re always on the lookout for great discounts on laptops from major brands, such as Asus, Dell, and Lenovo. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite offers on excellent laptops that you can get today!
COMPUTERS
PC Gamer

Best SSD for gaming in 2022

The best SSD for gaming can have a bigger impact than you might think. Yeah, SSDs ensure that your games load as fast as possible, but they'll also make Windows run so much more smoothly. With Microsoft releasing the DirectStorage API for Windows, games can potentially tap into these fast transfer rates for even quicker load times too.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock updates: where to buy the new Xbox consoles

Xbox Series X restocks are flying right now. We're seeing more and more consoles hitting the shelves than ever before now, and some of them are even remaining there. That means the Xbox Series X stock drought may well be behind us. You can still find the console available at Best Buy, and if those console have left the shelves you can bet other retailers will have them very shortly.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gpus#Msrp#Radeon Rx#Hothardware#Xt#Aib#Newegg Com
Apple Insider

Daily deals April 23: 65% off Netgear Orbi Pro Mesh Wi-Fi, $86 Liene Photo Printer, 85-inch Samsung Smart TV, more

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include a curved Acer Nitro gaming monitor for $419, Eufy Security's Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $79.99, and 63% off the 10-inch Facebook Portal.
SHOPPING
Tom's Hardware

Early Radeon RX 6400 Review Reveals GTX 1650-Level Performance

AMD released the Radeon RX 6400 today without much fanfare. Unfortunately, the Radeon RX 6400 may not have the necessary firepower to vie for a spot on the list of best graphics cards. However, Expreview took the XFX Speedster SWFT105 Radeon RX 6400 for a spin, and its review showed that the Radeon RX 6400 is a pretty good entry-level graphics card.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D Sold out at All Major US Retailers

While major hardware sites and YouTubers have been working with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D since before its launch, these 3D V-Cache-enhanced, Zen 3 architecture processors only became available to the public yesterday. Today in the U.S., major outlets have no stock, and would-be purchasers will have to wait in the hope of extra stock — or pay an extortionate premium to a scalper.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
Tom's Hardware

Steam Deck Becomes Top Seller by Revenue on Steam

The popularity of the Steam Deck handheld has become highly evident in recent weeks. For the last five weeks, Valve's AMD Aerith APU-powered portable was second in the top seller by revenue charts. However, it managed to move up to the number one spot over the weekend. Competition for the...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Review

AMD's AM4 platform may be nearing the end of its life, but that's not stopping the company from releasing fine-tuned new processors for it. Launching this month is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is AMD's first CPU with 3D V-Cache technology and a likely harbinger of future chip designs. A number of slightly less glamorous chips are also hitting the street, such as the Ryzen 7 5700X that aims to offer more value than the older 5800X. The same idea goes for the new Ryzen 5 5600, whose $199.99 price undercuts the slightly beefier Ryzen 5 5600X by $100. But with market pressures pushing down the price of the 5600X, and the 5600 featuring a slightly lower clock speed, this new processor is more of an alternative choice than a clearly better one. But given the original is a great pick, this one is solid, too.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD Launches Ryzen Pro 6000 Series Chips

AMD is preparing for a new swath of business notebooks. The company today announced its new Ryzen Pro 6000 series processors, which use Zen 3+ cores and integrated RDNA 2 graphics. The company is also keeping some older Ryzen Pro 5000 chips around. There are six Ryzen Pro 6000 H-series...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

AMD EXPO Could Make a Big DDR5 Overclocking Splash

AMD appears to be preparing a new memory overclocking standard to coincide with its future consumer platforms' adoption of DDR5. VideoCardz has been informed by Disclosuzen, a tipster with an enviable hit rate, that AMD EXPO (EXtended Profiles for Overclocking) is on the way to making a big difference to upcoming AM5 platform Zen4-based PC systems. The news comes after the confirmation that AMD's AM5 platform will not support DDR4 memory.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Intel Alder Lake-HX Leak: 16 Cores, 5 GHz Boost Clock

Intel hasn't officially announced the 12th Generation Alder Lake-HX processors. However, Chinese news outlet ITHome has uncovered the alleged specifications for the chipmaker's forthcoming muscle chips. Hardware detective momomo_us helped fill in the base clock speeds. Alder Lake-HX will feature the same recipe as Intel's other Alder Lake lineups. The...
CELL PHONES
Tom's Hardware

RTX 3090 Ti Hits 132MH/s in Mining With Overclocked 24Gbps GDDR6X Memory

TweakTown recently posted a memory overclocking and mining review of Nvidia's RTX 3090 Ti and found some serious gains by overclocking the card's Micron 21Gbps GDDR6X all the way up to over 24Gbps. Mining performance improved significantly, making the 3090 Ti one of the fastest Ethereum miners on the planet. Nvidia's 3090 Ti is a bad choice for mining from a pricing perspective, however, as it would take around 450 to break even at current rates — never mind The Merge that's supposed to kill Ethereum GPU mining later this year.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Nvidia Lovelace Gaming GPUs may be more powerful than AMD’s RDNA 3

Rumors continue to abound about the next set of graphics cards Nvidia and AMD are expected to put out. This time, though, the rumors appear to be leaning towards Nvidia. The new rumors point towards future Nvidia Lovelace gaming GPUs utilizing TSMC’s 4N process node. If true, this could give it a slight advantage over AMD’s RDNA 3 GPUs.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

Miniature Radeon RX 6400 GPUs Are Coming to Retail

One of the indisputable trumps of AMD's Radeon RX 6400 graphics boards is their low power consumption, enabling GPU makers to build miniature cards. This is indeed an advantage as most single-slot low-profile graphics cards on the market today are either aimed at professional applications or are outdated. This is perhaps why GPU makers are jumping on the Radeon RX 6400 bandwagon.
RETAIL
Digital Trends

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Intel Core i9-12900K: Benchmarks, specs, pricing

The battle for the best CPU for gaming is on. AMD’s hot new Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Intel’s Core i9-12900K are two CPUs with very different approaches to high-end gaming performance, but both are equally impressive. With eight cores and several hundred dollars separating them, it might seem...
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

EKWB to Cut Workforce by 25% as Watercooling Sales Plummet

In a statement and interview provided to TechPowerUp, watercooling specialist EK Waterblocks has announced a severe, 25% cut to its workforce. Citing lower than expected sales volume for watercooling components, around 60 of its current 200 employees based in Slovenia, the company's home base, will be dismissed. In addition, the company's 1Q2022 report outlines a 20% reduction to its quarterly earnings since October 2021, a far cry from the company's 30% growth between 2020 and 2021.
BUSINESS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy