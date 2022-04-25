AMD Is Selling RDNA2 GPUs and Ryzen 7 5800X3D for MSRP at PAX East

AMD's AM4 platform may be nearing the end of its life, but that's not stopping the company from releasing fine-tuned new processors for it. Launching this month is the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, which is AMD's first CPU with 3D V-Cache technology and a likely harbinger of future chip designs. A number of slightly less glamorous chips are also hitting the street, such as the Ryzen 7 5700X that aims to offer more value than the older 5800X. The same idea goes for the new Ryzen 5 5600, whose $199.99 price undercuts the slightly beefier Ryzen 5 5600X by $100. But with market pressures pushing down the price of the 5600X, and the 5600 featuring a slightly lower clock speed, this new processor is more of an alternative choice than a clearly better one. But given the original is a great pick, this one is solid, too.

