ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

Endorsement: Bartie makes his case for re-election as PA mayor

By Tom Taschinger
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rwPkH_0fJd7zDR00
Thurman Bartie (Enterprise)

Three men are challenging Port Arthur Mayor Thurman “Bill” Bartie for re-election, but none of them have shown compelling reasons why they should replace him. In turn, Bartie makes a good case for his re-election, citing the accomplishments he has made and his desire to do even more in a second term. For those reasons, we recommend that Port Arthur voters keep Bartie in office.

The city could use some consistency in leadership, with various changes in top posts in recent years, and Bartie can provide it. Also running for mayor are Floyd Batiste, Matthews Christian Jr. and Willie Bae Lewis Jr.

When Bartie ran for mayor three years ago, he was seen by some as a long-shot challenger. But he defeated Derrick Freeman and has gone on to serve a solid term.

It was on his watch that the pandemic ravaged Port Arthur and every other city in America. Bartie stepped up as much as any local official. He was an early leader in the drive to take this virus seriously and fight it with every tool at our disposal, from masks to social distancing and then vaccines.

Bartie is also familiar with the state and federal programs that could help Port Arthur, and many of the officials who run them. He wouldn’t need a learning curve there like some of his challengers.

Port Arthur has taken some hits recently with the loss of the Motiva downtown renewal project and the departure of the Mardi Gras festival to Beaumont. But Bartie says that as disappointing as these changes were, the city cannot quit trying. He wants to keep pursuing new initiatives, and he has a long list of them.

His goal, if re-elected, should be translate some of these ambitious plans into real action for the people of Port Arthur. Despite all the challenges Port Arthur has seen, it still has a large industrial tax base and impressive commercial development across from Central Mall. The city has many of the building blocks it needs for growth and progress, and now it needs strong leadership to make things happen.

Early voting for these local contests starts today and continues through Friday. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Turnout for these city council and school board races is usually low, invariably about 20% of registered voters in each city or school district. We hope that Southeast Texans break that tradition this year, but if they don’t, every vote that is cast becomes that much more important.

Please make sure to vote during the early voting period or on May 7. Someone is going to choose these local officials, and it might as well be you.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Arthur, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Government
City
Beaumont, TX
Port Arthur, TX
Government
City
Port Arthur, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Elections
Click2Houston.com

In Democratic runoff for South Texas congressional seat, nonprofit backing a candidate is accused of campaign finance violations

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. As Democratic voters prepare to pick their party’s nominee for one of the nation’s most closely watched congressional races, a Rio Grande Valley nonprofit is being accused of violating federal campaign finance law for how it has backed one of the candidates.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Re Elected#Mayor#Election Day#Motiva
KTRE

Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court elected to hire an interim road administrator to take the place of the recently terminated road engineer. The court voted to hire Clint Caton, who is a current county employee and foreman for Precinct 4. Before a motion was made on...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Ohio Capital Journal

LaRose says Dems might wreck election integrity, touts Trump, who’s suspected of election fraud

Ohio’s top elections official on Sunday tweeted that if Democrats win in Ohio they might undermine secure elections. Then he boasted of an endorsement from someone who is himself under investigation for possible election fraud. It might demonstrate the needle Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is trying to thread as he runs on a […] The post LaRose says Dems might wreck election integrity, touts Trump, who’s suspected of election fraud appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Merrick Garland shoots down Republican senator’s questions on ‘racist’ police

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Chamber names interim president

Elizabeth (Beth) Journeay has been unanimously appointed by the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to serve as interim president and CEO. Journeay brings over 20 years of chamber experience, having served as the president and CEO of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce from 1999-2020. Journeay began work on April 5 after the departure of the former president and CEO, Bill Allen.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
654
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy