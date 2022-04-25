Endorsement: Bartie makes his case for re-election as PA mayor

Thurman Bartie (Enterprise)

Three men are challenging Port Arthur Mayor Thurman “Bill” Bartie for re-election, but none of them have shown compelling reasons why they should replace him. In turn, Bartie makes a good case for his re-election, citing the accomplishments he has made and his desire to do even more in a second term. For those reasons, we recommend that Port Arthur voters keep Bartie in office.

The city could use some consistency in leadership, with various changes in top posts in recent years, and Bartie can provide it. Also running for mayor are Floyd Batiste, Matthews Christian Jr. and Willie Bae Lewis Jr.

When Bartie ran for mayor three years ago, he was seen by some as a long-shot challenger. But he defeated Derrick Freeman and has gone on to serve a solid term.

It was on his watch that the pandemic ravaged Port Arthur and every other city in America. Bartie stepped up as much as any local official. He was an early leader in the drive to take this virus seriously and fight it with every tool at our disposal, from masks to social distancing and then vaccines.

Bartie is also familiar with the state and federal programs that could help Port Arthur, and many of the officials who run them. He wouldn’t need a learning curve there like some of his challengers.

Port Arthur has taken some hits recently with the loss of the Motiva downtown renewal project and the departure of the Mardi Gras festival to Beaumont. But Bartie says that as disappointing as these changes were, the city cannot quit trying. He wants to keep pursuing new initiatives, and he has a long list of them.

His goal, if re-elected, should be translate some of these ambitious plans into real action for the people of Port Arthur. Despite all the challenges Port Arthur has seen, it still has a large industrial tax base and impressive commercial development across from Central Mall. The city has many of the building blocks it needs for growth and progress, and now it needs strong leadership to make things happen.

Early voting for these local contests starts today and continues through Friday. Election Day is Saturday, May 7. Turnout for these city council and school board races is usually low, invariably about 20% of registered voters in each city or school district. We hope that Southeast Texans break that tradition this year, but if they don’t, every vote that is cast becomes that much more important.

Please make sure to vote during the early voting period or on May 7. Someone is going to choose these local officials, and it might as well be you.