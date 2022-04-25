ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, with status for Game 5 uncertain

By Cody Westerlund
670 The Score
670 The Score
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d5u3F_0fJd7s2M00

(670 The Score) Bulls guard Alex Caruso has landed in the concussion protocol, and his status for Game 5 against the Bucks on Wednesday remains uncertain, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.

Caruso took an elbow to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the first half of the Bulls’ 119-95 loss in Game 4 on Sunday. He exited the game and didn’t return. He also suffered a bloody nose on the play.

“It’s really going to be a day-to-day thing with him,” Donovan said. “He’s obviously is going to have to go through a series of tests before he’s actually cleared. I don’t know how long that would take and maybe how long it would take for his symptoms to go away. But right now, it’s day-to-day, and we’re not sure if he’ll be able to play Wednesday.

“We’re in a position where he’s in the concussion protocols, and now it’s about how soon does he start to not have symptoms anymore before he can get back to playing.”

Donovan added the Bulls would know more about Caruso’s status Tuesday.

The loss of Caruso would be a huge blow for a Bulls team already on the ropes. He’s the team’s best defender, and his passing has been a key in the Bulls’ half-court offense. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 assists in this series.

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in place of Caruso on Sunday.

Milwaukee leads 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant react as Blake Griffin hints who is to blame for Game 3 loss

As the Brooklyn Nets find themselves in a 0-3 hole to the Boston Celtics, you can sort of feel the roof caving in on a difficult season. The Celtics had the Nets outclassed in this one. Kevin Durant has been in a funk this series and it persisted at Barclays Center. We didn’t expect that at all. At one point, head coach Steve Nash turned to Blake Griffin to provide a spark. Momentarily it worked. But then, like all other tacts an outmatched Nets unit tried, it fell short. And after the game, Griffin didn’t think the team had the appropriate amount of “attention to detail” or the right “spirit” to get the big win.
NBA
The Spun

Bulls Announce Injury Diagnosis For Alex Caruso

After suffering an inadvertent hit to the face in the first half of Game 4, the Chicago Bulls announced Monday that guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol. The team tweeted the update via their official handle. “Alex Caruso is currently in the concussion protocol, per Coach...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Larry Brown Sports

Nets have made decision on Steve Nash’s future?

Steve Nash’s second season as the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets is on the verge of ending in disappointment, but it does not sound like it will be his last. The Nets are in a 3-0 series hole against the Boston Celtics. NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote on Monday that he does not believe Nets management will use Nash as the “fall guy” after what has been an extremely tumultuous season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Goran Dragic Admits It Was Difficult Playing For The Brooklyn Nets: "Every Day There Was Something Different, Something Difficult."

Goran Dragic joined the Brooklyn Nets after getting bought out by the San Antonio Spurs following his trade from the Toronto Raptors. He was supposed to be another weapon for the Nets off the bench but failed to make an impact on a team that was disjointed for almost the entirety of the season. And now the opportunity seems to have gone, with the Nets getting swept in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#The Bulls
Lakers Daily

Lakers insider believes they are going to do ‘everything they can’ to retain their 2027 and 2029 1st-round picks

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly do what they can to hold onto their first-round draft picks in both 2027 and 2029. Jovan Buha of The Athletic answered questions from fans and indicated that the Lakers’ mindset might change if they can deal away Russell Westbrook or find a way to aid their overall lineup by using one of the picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Bulls hit with tough Alex Caruso setback in Game 4 vs. Bucks

The Chicago Bulls are doing everything possible to stay within reach of the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Playoffs. As of now, the team is down 1-2 to Milwaukee and time is running out in Game 4. Unfortunately for Chicago, Alex Caruso fell to injury and it’s not looking good for the stand-out shooting guard.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Column: Grayson Allen feeds off boos from Chicago Bulls fans — and Milwaukee Bucks teammates — in a sizzling Game 4 performance

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers famously declared “I still own you” last October after beating the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. But now it appears Rodgers may have to work out a timeshare agreement of Chicago teams with Grayson Allen. The Milwaukee Bucks reserve guard came to the United Center on Friday with a target on his back and dominated the Bulls in back-to-back games, ...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy