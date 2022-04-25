Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in concussion protocol, with status for Game 5 uncertain

(670 The Score) Bulls guard Alex Caruso has landed in the concussion protocol, and his status for Game 5 against the Bucks on Wednesday remains uncertain, coach Billy Donovan said Monday.

Caruso took an elbow to the face from Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the first half of the Bulls’ 119-95 loss in Game 4 on Sunday. He exited the game and didn’t return. He also suffered a bloody nose on the play.

“It’s really going to be a day-to-day thing with him,” Donovan said. “He’s obviously is going to have to go through a series of tests before he’s actually cleared. I don’t know how long that would take and maybe how long it would take for his symptoms to go away. But right now, it’s day-to-day, and we’re not sure if he’ll be able to play Wednesday.

“We’re in a position where he’s in the concussion protocols, and now it’s about how soon does he start to not have symptoms anymore before he can get back to playing.”

Donovan added the Bulls would know more about Caruso’s status Tuesday.

The loss of Caruso would be a huge blow for a Bulls team already on the ropes. He’s the team’s best defender, and his passing has been a key in the Bulls’ half-court offense. Caruso is averaging 6.3 points and 4.3 assists in this series.

Rookie guard Ayo Dosunmu started the second half in place of Caruso on Sunday.

Milwaukee leads 3-1 in the best-of-seven first-round series.

Cody Westerlund is a sports editor for 670TheScore.com and covers the Bulls. Follow him on Twitter @CodyWesterlund .