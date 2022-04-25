Plan to end veteran homelessness in Los Angeles sparks outrage

Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Friday signed off an updated plan for a housing development for homeless veterans in Los Angeles even as VA officials in a phone call with reporters were called liars by a veterans advocate.

Master Plan 2022 details plans for a major building project on the West Los Angeles VA campus, including the construction of more than 1,000 housing units for homeless vets within the next one to five years.

VA’s Senior Executive Homelessness Agent for Greater Los Angeles Keith Harris said during an April 22 call with reporters that LA has nearly one-fifth of the nation’s unsheltered homeless veterans.

"LA is the epicenter of homelessness, and as LA goes, the whole nation goes," he added.

According to the plan, 220 more units will be constructed sometime within six to 10 years, with 350 more coming after that.

However, the Director of the VA Greater Los Angeles Health Care System, Dr. Steven Braverman, noted VA is prohibited from building housing unless it is specifically tied to a treatment program. Instead, VA must "rely on principal developers and community assets."

When a reporter asked VA officials to name that law, they could not. They pointed to a 1950s Veterans Homes program that permitted funding for housing in “support of direct care activities.” Congress has canceled that law, officials said.

After that question, officials tried to end the call, but not before Ryan Thompson of the National Home for Disabled Volunteer Soldiers Coalition called them liars.

"I'm absolutely disgusted, as are so many veterans and members of the public that you continuously lie about laws that do not exist," he said.

Currently comprising 388 acres, the land the campus sits on was donated in 1888 with the stipulation that it be used for disabled veterans, particularly those who are unemployed.

The effort to build the housing on the campus began in 2016, but to date, only 55 units have been built. During the call, Harris explained that the work has been stymied by a variety of obstacles. These include land-use issues, fundraising challenges, infrastructure issues, and environmental impact studies.

Even with those delays, Harris said VA anticipates having 186 housing units ready by year’s end.

“I want to note, talk is cheap. Watch our actions,” he said. “We have upwards of 180 new units scheduled to come online this year. If we can bring those about this year on time, I think that’ll be an important step in rebuilding credibility.”

The plan also calls for a town square to be built on the site, along with a wellness center, bike lanes, walking trails, and parking lots. In addition, veterans will also be able to access a variety of services for their mental and health care needs.

Late last year, the VA found shelter for more than 660 homeless veterans, making good on a promise by VA Secretary Denis McDonough to find housing for 500 by Dec. 31.

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.