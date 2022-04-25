ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

9-year-old's lemonade stand raises money for shelter cats

By Colin Martin
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uKMDt_0fJd7iSK00

After three years of hard work and lots of paper cups, a nine-year-old boy from Boise raised nearly $2,000 through a lemonade stand for the Idaho Humane Society to help purchase toys and supplies for cats in the shelter.

Ben Miller spoke to KTVB after raising $1,150 in one weekend at the beginning of April. The third-grader combined that large amount with other donations from previous lemonade stands to help the shelter animals in any way he can.

"I wanted to donate money and give the animals supplies and food so they can be happy," Miller told the news station.

Simple powdered lemonade is not the only thing Miller was selling, as he said there was a special flavored drink, some cookies, and even treats for pets available at his stand.

"I started two years back and the first time I donated about $200 dollars, and the second time I donated about $600, and this time about $1,150," Miller said. "I usually sell lemonade, lavender lemonade, and cookies and dog treats."

Ben stopped by last week, smiling from ear to ear, and dropped off the funds raised from this year's lemonade stand. It...

Posted by Idaho Humane Society on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Miller told CNN that he "saw that some cats didn't have toys," and since they are his favorite animal, he knew that he could help make a difference.

"He has just always loved animals, everything from saving rolly pollies on our walks, to reptiles. He loves dogs, buts cats are his favorite," his mother Amy Miller told KTVB. "He would spend every dollar of that money adopting every cat here if I would let him. I'm so proud of him and his heart, he makes me so happy."

She also mentioned to CNN that her son's stand was heard about by people from all over, thanks to local radio and social media.

"People traveled from almost an hour away, saying that they had heard about it on the radio, and it was absolutely incredible," Amy Miller said.

Kristine Schellhaas, Communications Manager for the Idaho Humane Society, expressed the organization's gratitude towards the donation and mentioned how they are always in need of help for cat supplies.

"When we see kids on their own ask for donations it just means the world to us," Schellhaas said to KTVB. "We are always in short supply of cat donations, and since Ben loves cats, we'll definitely use it to help cats! We are just so thankful. Thank you Ben, thank you Ben's family, from the bottom of our hearts."

"We go through a ton of supplies," Schellhaas told CNN. "In some weeks in the summer, it's not uncommon to adopt between 60 and 90 kittens a week. That's a lot of life-saving care that we do."

Miller isn't going to retire from the lemonade stand anytime soon, and hopes he can continue to raise money for the animals he loves in the future.

"I would say, thank you! I think I'm going to do this every year, or at least as long as we can," Miller said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
Boise, ID
Pets & Animals
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Boise, ID
BBC

Dogs: Cost of living sees more pets abandoned, says charity

Rising living costs are causing record numbers of pet owners to abandon their dogs, according to a charity. Hope Rescue in Llanharan, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said the first four months of this year have been the busiest in its 16-year history. Sara Rosser, the charity's head of welfare and adoption,...
PETS
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Ruff House Rescue on April 15

In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
PETS
Gillian Sisley

Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species. Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Lemonade Stand#Charity#The Idaho Humane Society#Ktvb#Cnn
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
pethelpful.com

Breed Info: Teddy Bear Dogs and Puppies

Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
PETS
Amy Christie

Dogs meet on walk, can't stop hugging: "Turns out they were siblings"

A walk turned into a new adventure and a way to find family again for two dogs who got to share wonderful moments with their owners. Libby Pincher, who lives in the UK, posted the special moments when the dogs got to see each other. What followed touched everyone in the park where they were having their morning walk.
Gear Patrol

The Best Dog Beds for Every Dog

As recently as 2018, statistics showed that over 48 million households in the United States alone included at least one dog — and that number has only risen in the time since. If you count yourself among these numbers, you probably don't need us to tell you that owning a dog can be beneficial to your overall health (mental, physical and emotional), can act as a supplement to your personal and home security (dogs can be, after all, a kind of biological perimeter alarm) and means you get a lifelong companion — at least for the length of your dogs' lives, that is.
PETS
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy