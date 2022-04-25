ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Weekend nuisances continue in downtown St. Louis

By Brad Choat
 1 day ago

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - It was a another weekend of pop-up parties and other nuisance complaints in downtown St. Louis.

Public Safety director Dan Isom says authorities will be contacting the national Air-BNB authorities to see what help they can provide, "There are no legal mechanisms that we know of that we can enforce to control these types of rentals. There are ongoing conversations about potential legislation."

Isom says there was a large rooftop party at the Ely Walker Lofts in the 1500 block of Washington late Saturday into early Sunday, as well as more than a dozen car break-ins in the 1600 block of Locust, "A stolen Range Rover gained access to the garage by following another car into the area. The car (Range Rover) was later involved in an accident and abandoned on the street."

Isom adds more than 200 mini-bike riders came from north St. Louis County to downtown late Saturday to perform stunts, "Multiple attempts were made to pull over bikers, but individuals fled when confronted."

There was also a large late night gathering of youths at Kiener Plaza that drew police attention.

