Amtrak riders to New York City and Harrisburg have a few more options out of 30th Street

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Amtrak Monday is restoring three trains to its Keystone service , running between Harrisburg and New York City, bringing its weekday schedule nearly back to its pre-pandemic state.

Effective Monday, 24 weekday trains (12 in each direction) will operate between 30th Street Station and Harrisburg, and 20 trains will run between Philadelphia and New York.

“This is really in response to what we’re anticipating, as we’re certainly getting into the summer months and many people are beginning to return to the workplace in person. Currently we’re seeing our systemwide ridership at about 65-to-70% of pre-pandemic levels, so we’re continuing to monitor that,” Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll told KYW Newsradio.

“Obviously our knowledge of the pandemic has changed, and people feel more comfortable traveling. We’ve just tried to offer service that meets those needs,” Toll said.

Amtrak is also adding several more weekend trains, Toll said, bringing weekend Keystone service completely back to where it was before the pandemic.