Ben Simmons' Immediate NBA Future Continues To Be Clouded

Between being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season and sitting out the entire year, including what looks to be the postseason, Ben Simmons’ future in the NBA is in doubt.

Ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets made it clear that All-Star Ben Simmons would be making his season- and team-debut in Game 4 on Monday night.

After losing on Saturday to the Celtics though and now being down 0-3 in their first-round playoff series, the Nets came out on Sunday and ruled Ben Simmons out due to complications with his lingering back injury .

This season has been a mess for the Brooklyn Nets and to top it all off, they now have major question marks and red flags pertaining to Simmons.

Ben Simmons has dealt with back problems all season long and he did have to deal with a herniated disc in his back, but mental health has also been a major negative factor for the 25-year-old.

Ever since he passed up a wide-open layup attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Simmons has not played in a single game and he has been a wreck mentally.

His teammates say that he wants to play, his coach says that he wants to play and Ben Simmons himself has come out and told reporters that if he could, he would be out there on the floor in the Nets’ playoff series against the Celtics, but will Ben Simmons actually play a single game in a Brooklyn Nets’ uniform?

Many around the league have not held back in regards to their feelings about all the drama surrounding Ben Simmons this season and NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal did not hold back his feelings on Sunday during “Inside the NBA” on TNT.

“In the hood we call this a punk move,” Shaq said. “You know, when things are going good, ‘Oh yeah I’m going to play in Game 4.’ Now that [the Nets] lost, ‘My back hurts.’ Well, if your back hurts, get some Icy Hot. I’ll send it to you… We call this a punk move. Listen, if you’re not ready to play, you’d get more respect from the people if you just say, ‘I’m not ready to play’ and don’t say nothing else. Don’t be shooting and saying, ‘I’m coming back.’ …”

NBA Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also gave their opinions on the Ben Simmons situation recently.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Ben Simmons will have three-years and $113.6 million left on his contract, meaning that he has a fully-guaranteed contract through the 2024-25 season.

Who knows if he will ever play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, but at the same time, no other team in the league is going to want to trade for Simmons simply because he is a major liability at this point!

Simmons has not played since June 20, 2021, he has had lingering back issues all year long and mentally, he does not seem like he is ready to go whatsoever.

There is no definitive answer on if the Nets will be keeping Ben Simmons heading into the offseason, but down 0-3 against the Boston Celtics entering Game 4 on Monday night, this will very quickly become the main topic of discussion in Brooklyn.

This summer, the Nets have a lot to figure out as an organization and with them on the verge of being swept in the first-round of the playoffs, questions in regards to Ben Simmons’ future in this league will continue to surface.

