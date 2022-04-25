ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ben Simmons' Immediate NBA Future Continues To Be Clouded

By Brett Siegel
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VDP9_0fJd7XhD00

Between being traded to the Brooklyn Nets this season and sitting out the entire year, including what looks to be the postseason, Ben Simmons’ future in the NBA is in doubt.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Ahead of Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets made it clear that All-Star Ben Simmons would be making his season- and team-debut in Game 4 on Monday night.

After losing on Saturday to the Celtics though and now being down 0-3 in their first-round playoff series, the Nets came out on Sunday and ruled Ben Simmons out due to complications with his lingering back injury .

This season has been a mess for the Brooklyn Nets and to top it all off, they now have major question marks and red flags pertaining to Simmons.

Ben Simmons has dealt with back problems all season long and he did have to deal with a herniated disc in his back, but mental health has also been a major negative factor for the 25-year-old.

Ever since he passed up a wide-open layup attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with the Philadelphia 76ers last season, Simmons has not played in a single game and he has been a wreck mentally.

His teammates say that he wants to play, his coach says that he wants to play and Ben Simmons himself has come out and told reporters that if he could, he would be out there on the floor in the Nets’ playoff series against the Celtics, but will Ben Simmons actually play a single game in a Brooklyn Nets’ uniform?

Many around the league have not held back in regards to their feelings about all the drama surrounding Ben Simmons this season and NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal did not hold back his feelings on Sunday during “Inside the NBA” on TNT.

“In the hood we call this a punk move,” Shaq said. “You know, when things are going good, ‘Oh yeah I’m going to play in Game 4.’ Now that [the Nets] lost, ‘My back hurts.’ Well, if your back hurts, get some Icy Hot. I’ll send it to you… We call this a punk move. Listen, if you’re not ready to play, you’d get more respect from the people if you just say, ‘I’m not ready to play’ and don’t say nothing else. Don’t be shooting and saying, ‘I’m coming back.’ …”

NBA Hall-of-Famer Reggie Miller and ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also gave their opinions on the Ben Simmons situation recently.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, Ben Simmons will have three-years and $113.6 million left on his contract, meaning that he has a fully-guaranteed contract through the 2024-25 season.

Who knows if he will ever play a single game for the Brooklyn Nets, but at the same time, no other team in the league is going to want to trade for Simmons simply because he is a major liability at this point!

Simmons has not played since June 20, 2021, he has had lingering back issues all year long and mentally, he does not seem like he is ready to go whatsoever.

There is no definitive answer on if the Nets will be keeping Ben Simmons heading into the offseason, but down 0-3 against the Boston Celtics entering Game 4 on Monday night, this will very quickly become the main topic of discussion in Brooklyn.

This summer, the Nets have a lot to figure out as an organization and with them on the verge of being swept in the first-round of the playoffs, questions in regards to Ben Simmons’ future in this league will continue to surface.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • How To Watch Celtics at Nets Game 4 On Monday : The Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics will play Game 4 of their first-round playoff series in the Eastern Conference on Monday night. CLICK HERE.
  • Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons Before Game 4 : Steve Nash met with the media before Game 4 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics, and he was asked about All-Star Ben Simmons . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Destroyed By Fans After Going Back On His Word

If you have been following the NBA this year, then you know that Ben Simmons has been hated on quite a bit. Of course, this is because of the fact that he has not played a single game all season, and fans are starting to call him soft. He decided not to play a single game for the Philadelphia 76ers, and now that he is on the Brooklyn Nets, he has yet to play a single game for them either.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Makes His Opinion On Ben Simmons Very Clear

Charles Barkley isn’t the only member of the basketball media who isn’t buying Ben Simmons’ “back injury.”. On Sunday night’s “Inside the NBA,” Chuck had jokes when asked about the Nets star’s injury. Saying, “Well, if you sit on your ass all the time your back is probably gonna hurt,” while barely containing a smile.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Charles Barkley Blasts Kevin Durant: NBA World Reacts

Charles Barkley isn’t happy with how Kevin Durant has played for the Brooklyn Nets these last three games. The Nets are down 3-0 in their series against the Boston Celtics and face elimination on Monday night. Durant hasn’t been himself in this series. He finished Saturday night’s loss with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Heat Nation

Victor Oladipo makes it abundantly clear that he just needs to play in order to get his rhythm back

The Miami Heat are in the thick of their first-round matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. One of the things in the series that has stood out for some spectators is the absence of Victor Oladipo in Miami’s rotation. The two-time All-Star is not listed on the team’s injury report, but he has not seen a second of action in any of the Heat’s first three playoff games.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#The Brooklyn Nets#Nba#The Boston Celtics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Nash Reacts To The Ben Simmons Decision

Ben Simmons was supposed to make his Nets debut in Game 4. Then it became Game 5. Now, it’s Game 8 – see what we did there?. Simmons, whom the Nets acquired in the blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia 76ers, has yet to suit up in a Nets uniform. The missing piece of Brooklyn’s supposed “Big 3” has been recovering from a herniated disc.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
FanSided

NBA insider: The Brooklyn Nets are already sick of Ben Simmons

The Brooklyn Nets are “exasperated” by the Ben Simmons injury saga after the star guard was ruled out of Game 4 vs. the Celtics, per Brian Windhorst. Simmons has yet to suit up for Brooklyn. He’s been missing because of injury or some other issue all season. Still, there was hope he could give the Nets a boost in the playoffs.
BOSTON, MA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy