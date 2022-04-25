ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Wheeler’s Most-Watched Music Videos: ‘La Curiosida,’ ‘Otra Noche Mas,’ & More

By Jessica Roiz
 1 day ago

Jay Wheeler is celebrating his 28th birthday on Monday (April 25) with the announcement of a special career milestone: his first-ever concert at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot in San Juan.

“Every since I was little I’ve dreamt of this moment,” he expressed to his fans on Instagram. “It’s been a lot of years of work and lots of music that you deserve the best. I love you with all my life. The most awaited moment of my career has arrived. I’ll see you at the Choli.” The news was accompanied by a futuristic video , in which Wheeler comes to life in a laboratory.

His highly-awaited concert is titled Emociones (emotions) and is set to take place on Oct. 7.

Wheeler first teased fans of the news via a video posted on the eve of his birthday. “I’m grateful to you for all the support you have given me. All the love, respect, and care. At midnight, I’ll tell you something that ever since I began my career in music I dreamed of doing,” he noted.

On the Billboard charts, the artist’s latest album El Amor y Yo debuted at No. 2 on the Latin Pop Albums chart in February, arriving less than a month after his EP De Mi Para Ti opened at No. 3 on the Jan. 29-dated survey.

In celebration of the star’s birthday, Billboard compiled Wheeler’s most-watched music videos with over 100 million views. Watch them below.

“La Curiosidad,” Jay Wheeler ft. Myke Towers

“No Te Enamores (Remix),” Milly, Farruko, Jay Wheeler, Nio Garcia & Amenazzy

“La Toxica (Remix),” Farruko, Sech, Myke Towers ft. Jay Wheeler, Tempo

“Si Te Veo,” Arcángel, Miky Woodz, Jay Wheeler

“Lloras (Remix),” Cauty x Lenny Tavarez x Jay Wheeler x Noriel x Alex Rose

“Otra Noche Mas,” Jay Wheeler ft. Farruko

“Sin Ti,” Jay Wheeler ft. Brytiago

