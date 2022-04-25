ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Child dies following mystery liver disease outbreak

By Keith Lane
utv44.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A child has died following a mystery liver disease outbreak we first reported last week. Nine healthy children in Alabama came down with unexplained cases of Hepatitis from...

utv44.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis

A total of 111 cases of sudden Hepatitis in children have been identified within the UK with “increasing” evidence that the problem is linked to a virus called adenovirus. The UK Health Security Agency has said it cannot rule out other causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating but that adenovirus had been indentified within 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested for it. Out of the cases identified within the UK a total of 81 are of children in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
TODAY.com

First child has died in severe hepatitis outbreak in 12 countries

An outbreak of at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis among children across 12 countries has led to at least one death and 17 liver transplants, according to the World Health Organization. The WHO news release from April 23 followed an alert issued by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WORLD
NBC Chicago

Possible Case of Mysterious Liver Disease in Kids Reported in Illinois Amid CDC Warning

NOTE: Watch interviews with experts as they discuss what parents need to know on NBC 5 at 4 p.m. Tune in live on TV and in the player above. A possible case of a mysterious liver disease affecting some children in the U.S. is being investigated in a child in Illinois, officials with Advocate Healthcare said Monday, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a nationwide alert about the infections.
CHICAGO, IL
Ars Technica

Mysterious outbreak of hepatitis in children grows, first death reported

At least one child has died of unexplained liver inflammation in a growing international outbreak of puzzling hepatitis cases in children, according to the World Health Organization. Further Reading. The outbreak tally has reached more than 170 cases in 12 countries and is expected to continue growing. At least 17...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Disease Outbreak#Cdc#Healthy Children#Wpmi
The Independent

Number of investigated cases of hepatitis in children rises to 111

The number of investigated cases of hepatitis among children under 10 has risen to 111 up to April 20, health officials have confirmed.Most of the cases of liver inflammation were in children under five, though a small number of cases in children over 11 are also being examined, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Of the confirmed cases, 81 live in England, 14 are in Scotland, 11 are in Wales and five are in Northern Ireland.The cases are predominantly in children under five who showed initial symptoms of diarrhoea and nausea followed by jaundice.The number of children who have required...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KVCR NEWS

Why the CDC issued an alert on liver damage in children

Researchers are investigating a possible connection between children infected with hepatitis and adenoviruses and liver damage in children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised physicians and public health officials Thursday to be on the lookout for pediatric patients with hepatitis from unknown causes. According to the advisory, a cluster of kids in an Alabama children's hospital developed liver damage — liver failure in some cases – in conjunction with hepatitis and adenovirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

CDC issues national alert and widens its probe after mystery hepatitis outbreak in which scores of kids in the US and UK were stricken with unexplained liver inflammation

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX54 News

New adenovirus strain potentially linked to pediatric hepatitis outbreak in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Since fall 2021, pediatric physicians at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine and Children’s of Alabama have discovered nine cases of pediatric hepatitis linked to the adenovirus-41 strain identified through bloodwork. The pediatric patients were from across the state of Alabama, and an epidemiological linkage among the patients has not been determined.
ALABAMA STATE
WebMD

CDC Issues Alert for Hepatitis in Children With Adenovirus Infection

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory urging state and local authorities to watch for cases of hepatitis in children with adenovirus infection. Nine hepatitis cases in which children tested positive for adenovirus have occurred in Alabama since October 2021 among children aged 1-6,...
AL.com

Hepatitis outbreak in Alabama children: CDC sends out nationwide alert

The Centers for Disease Control has issued a national health alert after a cluster of children in Alabama were diagnosed with hepatitis and adenovirus. The CDC is currently working with the Alabama Department of Public Health to investigate nine cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children ages 1-6. All the children were previously healthy.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy