Child dies following mystery liver disease outbreak

The number of investigated cases of hepatitis among children under 10 has risen to 111 up to April 20, health officials have confirmed.Most of the cases of liver inflammation were in children under five, though a small number of cases in children over 11 are also being examined, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Of the confirmed cases, 81 live in England, 14 are in Scotland, 11 are in Wales and five are in Northern Ireland.The cases are predominantly in children under five who showed initial symptoms of diarrhoea and nausea followed by jaundice.The number of children who have required...
Comments / 0