Rock Music

With final tour now over, ‘Genesis Reference Manual’ coming in September

By Regional Media
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks have wrapped up what they say is their final tour, a new book that claims to be the definitive source on all things Genesis is coming this fall. Called Genesis Reference Manual,...

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
My Soliloquy release trailer for third album Fu3ion

UK prog metallers My Soliloquy, who feature former Threshold guitarist Pete Morten, have released a trailer for their upcoming third album Fu3ion, which will be released in the UK on June 11 and August 9 for the rest of the world. You can watch the trailer below. The new album...
Steve Hackett
Peter Gabriel
Phil Collins
Alan Hewitt
Mike Rutherford
Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
Chinese prog rockers OU release video for 'alien' new single Farewell

OU, the progressive metal quartet from China, have shared a new video for Farewell, the third single from their debut album "one" – due through InsideOut on May 6. "Farewell has a very alien, cyberpunk kind of vibe to it; vocally I think it's one of the most emotive tracks on the record and really shows Lynn's dynamism as a vocalist," enthuses drummer and founding memberAnthony Vanacore . "Also, I think this song has one of the most breathtaking endings on the album."
Kirk Hammett, ‘Portals': Album Review

Under any other circumstances, Kirk Hammett would be the star of his band, dazzling fans with his breakneck soloing and tireless stage presence. But ever since he threw his lot in with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich nearly 40 years ago, the long-suffering Metallica guitarist has resigned himself to a life on the sidelines, content to diffuse arguments between his public-facing, impossibly obstinate bandmates and hit the surf as they scrubbed his guitar solos from records.
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
George Harrison’s Childhood Home—an Early Beatles Rehearsal Venue—Is Now a Vacation Rental

Before he became lead guitarist of one of the most influential rock bands of all time, George Harrison lived with his family in a modest, three-bedroom house near Liverpool, England. Now, his childhood home—where an early version of the Fab Four regularly rehearsed—is getting its own time in the spotlight as a vacation rental and living museum, reports the Portsmouth Herald’s Max Sullivan.
Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here. The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.
The Who Kick Off North American Tour – Videos, Set List

The Who launched their The Who Hits Back! North American tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last night. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were once again joined by a full-scale orchestra for two of the 24-song set's three distinct sections. The middle section found the two surviving band members performing as part of an electric quintet, then alone for an acoustic performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again."
The complicated journey towards legend of Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love

Jimmy Page initially came up with the classic Whole Lotta Love riff at his Pangbourne home in the late summer of 1968. Some nine months later in April 1969, it was this song that kick-started the sessions for Led Zeppelin II at Olympic Studios in Barnes. The song originally took...
