Since the Concacaf Champions Cup was reformatted and became the Concacaf Champions League in 2008, an MLS side has never lifted the title, finishing as runners up four times. Liga MX sides, on the other hand, have been dominant, winning 12 times with Monterrey themselves hoisting five titles. But the Seattle Sounders have a great chance to etch their names in history by being the first MLS side to win the whole thing.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO