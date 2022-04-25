ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

UVA Track & Field Athletes Break Records at Virginia Challenge

By Matt Newton
 1 day ago

The Cavaliers set several school, meet, and Lannigan Field records this weekend at the Virginia Challenge

UVA Track & Field hosted the Virginia Challenge this weekend and the Cavaliers delivered several solid performances over the course of the three-day event, setting multiple school, meet, and Lannigan Field records.

In the javelin throw, senior Ethan Dabbs broke his own UVA record with a mark of 80.41 meters, which also set new Virginia Challenge and Lannigan Field records and is the best javelin throw in the NCAA so far this season.

Grad student Ashley Anumba recorded a mark of 56.67 meters in the discus, good for a new UVA record and a first-place finish in the event. Maris Deaviz placed third at 49.99 meters and Thelma Kristjansdottir came in fifth place at 48.74 meters.

On the men's side of discus, junior Claudio Romero set a Virginia Challenge record and took first place with a throw of 64.79 meters. Fellow junior Jacob Lemmon placed fourth at 57.65 meters.

In the 1500 meter, current and former UVA runners swept the top two spots of the podium. Mia Barnett continued her stellar first year in Charlottesville, finishing first among collegiate runners and second overall, only trailing current Nike athlete and former UVA runner Michaela Meyer, who finished in 4:11.03. Barnett's time of 4:11.32 is second-all time at UVA behind Meyer's mark of 4:09.02 from last season and Barnett now holds the best 1500m time in the NCAA this season.

In the 5000 meter, sophomore Wes Porter recorded a time of 13:36.84, breaking the UVA record held by Kris Herdt since 1987.

Senior Rohann Asfaw recorded the second-fastest time in Virginia history with a 28:53.84 in the 10,000 meter.

Senior Jordan Willis won the 400-meter dash with a season-best mark of 46.48.

Junior Jada Seaman finished second overall in the 100-meter dash, but was the top collegiate finisher with a time of 11.43. Sophomore Kayla Bonnick was fourth with a time of 11.51.

Seaman followed that performance up with an impressive performance in Sunday's 200-meter dash. She won the event with a time of 23.18, matching the Virginia Challenge record and just barely missing the UVA record of 23.17.

Owayne Owens continued his dominance in the triple jump with a mark of 16.27 meters.

“This weekend was a great showing for our team," said Virginia director of track and field Vin Lananna. "What was great to see at this meet was the success we had in not just one event, but in many of them. Our team showed signs of developing into a complete track and field program that can compete across the board.”

Up next, Virginia will compete in the Penn Relays this coming Thursday through Saturday.

