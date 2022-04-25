ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ellie Goulding says motherhood “really has changed everything about my life”

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEllie Goulding revealed in a candid op-ed that motherhood has “changed everything” about her life. Guest editing for ﻿Marie Claire﻿, the “Lights” singer said she had no idea what effects motherhood would have on her. “I thought I’d be a bit tired, have different priorities, but no. It really has changed...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Let 'Mean' Husband in Delivery Room for Birth

Should fathers have the right to witness the birth of their child?. Generally, when a mother goes into labor her partner or support system will be in the delivery room with her. For married couples, it is often their spouse and the other parent of the unborn child who will be present during the birth. With over 3.7 million babies born every year in the US, many adults experience the birth of a baby firsthand every day.
Daily Mail

'I am heartbroken beyond words': Charlotte Dawson reveals she's suffered a miscarriage after learning she was pregnant with her second child on Mother's Day

Charlotte Dawson has revealed she's suffered a miscarriage, after learning she was pregnant with her second child last month. The reality star, 29, took to Instagram to pen a heartbreaking post, admitting she and her fiancé Matt Sarsfield were 'over the moon' to be expecting again, and despite the loss they hope that 'one day they will have their own rainbow baby.'
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Porsha Williams Shows What a "Good Morning" Looks Like for Daughter PJ

Porsha Williams is offering a peek into her daily routine with daughter PJ. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share some sweet photos showcasing what a “good morning” looks like for her 3-year-old toddler, starting with a delicious breakfast. On April 22, Porsha captured...
ATLANTA, GA
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS

