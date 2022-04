After last night's loss to the Boston Celtics, the Brooklyn Nets are now down 0-3 in their first-round series. The Nets were expected to put up a much better fight, however, they have simply been neutralized as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can't seem to get anything done. It is a pretty sad reality for the team especially since they were supposed to be so good this year. Instead, they are destined for a first-round sweep that would do considerable damage to the legacies of Kyrie and KD.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO