What makes Vermont skies special? The Green Mountains have something to do with that.

By Summer Sorg, Burlington Free Press
 1 day ago
The last full week of April is dedicated as "a time to look up and observe, enjoy, understand, and appreciate the atmosphere that sustains us," according to How the Weather Works, a weather education and forensic services company from which the observance originated.

Cloud formation and movement can offer valuable insights for forecasters as to where winds are coming from, and whether a storm may be rolling in. Terrain too, plays a part in how we see skies locally, Nichole Hammond, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Burlington, said.

The Green Mountains, for instance, allow for lenticular cloud formations over its peaks, offering a sight that is less common elsewhere.

"That's basically a cloud that forms when there's a stable layer and then as the air rises over the mountains it kind of becomes capped at the top of that stable layer like a lid, Hammond said. "And we'll see this dense cloud cover that is kind of oozing over the mountains when there may be clear skies above that."

Smoke gets in the skies

Vermont skies may also be affected visually by smoke from wildfires out west, Hammond said.

In general, the colors in the sky are dictated by how sunlight is scattered and how it bends to the atmosphere and the different particles present at any given time. As the sun approaches the horizon, the light bends to create the deep orange hues we are so familiar with.

"The more particulates in the atmosphere, the more likely you are to see different colors," Hammond said. "So if there's a lot of upper level smoke for instance from wildfires out west, we can see that influence all the way over here in Vermont and see different colors in the sky because of the particulates in the atmosphere."

Sporadic conditions are not uncommon this time of year for the Northeast climate as a whole, Hammond said.

The saying "if you don't like the weather in Vermont, wait a few minutes" may continue proving true in spring as it did earlier this month when a spring snowstorm hit Vermont just as the weather appeared to be warming up.

Vermont can look forward to unique cloud structures caused by summertime thunderstorms, Hammond said. Those towering cumulonimbus clouds are some of her favorite visuals, she said.

Summer Sorg is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Contact her at ssorg@freepressmedia.com.

